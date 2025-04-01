Home
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Live Tv
  • Who Was Kristin Cavallari’s Mystery NHL Star? She Finally Reveals The ‘Dating’ Truth

Who Was Kristin Cavallari’s Mystery NHL Star? She Finally Reveals The ‘Dating’ Truth

In December, Cavallari first opened up about dating a retired athlete, calling him "such a good guy" and stating he "checks all the boxes" for her.

Who Was Kristin Cavallari’s Mystery NHL Star? She Finally Reveals The ‘Dating’ Truth

Kristin Cavallari


Kristin Cavallari has finally revealed the identity of the mystery retired athlete she had been dating, confirming it was former NHL player Nate Thompson. On the April 1 episode of her podcast Let’s Be Honest, the reality star and entrepreneur shared details about her relationship with Thompson, describing it as “the most honest, pure, amazing, quote-unquote relationship I’ve ever had.”

Cavallari’s Candid Relationship Reveal

In December, Cavallari first opened up about dating a retired athlete, calling him “such a good guy” and stating he “checks all the boxes” for her. However, it wasn’t until her podcast appearance this week that she named him as Nate Thompson, a former professional hockey player who has been retired for a couple of years. She also shared that she had previously mentioned him during a live podcast tour, and fans quickly pieced the puzzle together on TikTok.

“He is an ex-hockey player. He’s been retired for a couple of years now. He’s a dad. He’s someone who has done a lot of work on himself, and we really connected on such a deep level,” Cavallari explained. “Honestly, one of the deeper relationships I’ve had, especially in such a short amount of time.”

A Deep Connection, But No Labels

Despite the deep emotional connection, Cavallari clarified that she didn’t consider Thompson a “boyfriend” but rather “someone that I’ve dated.” The relationship was also mostly long-distance, with Thompson residing in Los Angeles while Cavallari lives in Nashville, which posed a challenge to their connection.

Though things ended before Cavallari embarked on her Let’s Be Honest podcast tour last month, she assured fans there were no hard feelings. “It wasn’t like we didn’t have fun, and I was attracted to him. Like, all the pieces were there… I just didn’t want to be in a relationship,” she confessed.

Balancing Motherhood and Dating

Cavallari, who is a mom of three, shared that her role as a mother played a significant role in her decision to end things with Thompson. “My time that I can give to a man right now is so limited,” she explained. “It’s f—ing complicated, alright, with having my kids most of the time.”

Her responsibilities as a parent led her to shift focus toward her career and personal growth. “I was like, I don’t want any distractions before my tour. And I really stuck to that,” she added, noting that she decided to take a break from dating altogether.

As she prepared for her live podcast tour, Cavallari committed to not letting dating distract her. “I did not put any energy into men. I did not talk to any men,” she said, even revealing that she had received numerous direct messages from “hot ass men” on Instagram but chose not to respond.

Cavallari’s candid discussion about her relationship with Nate Thompson gives fans an inside look into her personal life, showing her commitment to finding balance between motherhood, career, and relationships.

Kristin Cavallari Nate Thompson

