Zoe Saldaña Becomes First Dominican-American To Win Best Supporting Actress In Oscar History

Hollywood witnessed a historic moment at the 2025 Academy Awards as Zoe Saldaña became the first American of Dominican descent to win an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. She earned the prestigious accolade for her powerful portrayal of Mexican lawyer Rita Castro in the musical crime drama Emilia Pérez.

Saldaña’s win marks a significant milestone for Latina representation in Hollywood. She is only the third Latina to ever win in this category and the first not playing Anita in West Side Story. Her victory was met with thunderous applause as she took the stage in a striking deep-red Saint Laurent gown, visibly emotional as she searched for her mother in the audience before waving to her through tears.

Saldaña Honors Her Grandmother’s Legacy

In a heartfelt acceptance speech, Saldaña honored her grandmother, who emigrated to the United States in 1961. “I am a proud child of immigrant parents, with dreams and dignity and hard-working hands,” she said. “The fact that I’m getting an award for a role where I got to sing and speak in Spanish — my grandmother, if she were here, she would be so delighted.”

She further emphasized the significance of her historic win, stating, “I know I will not be the last,” highlighting the need for greater diversity and representation in the film industry. Saldaña’s victory resonates deeply, particularly amid ongoing discussions about immigration policies in the United States under the Trump administration.

The competition in the Best Supporting Actress category was fierce, with nominees including Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown), Ariana Grande (Wicked), Felicity Jones (The Brutalist), and Isabella Rossellini (Conclave). However, it was Saldaña’s moving performance in Emilia Pérez that earned her the Academy’s recognition.

Saldaña’s triumph is not only a personal achievement but also a cultural milestone, underscoring the contributions of Latina actors to Hollywood. Her win serves as an inspiration for aspiring artists from immigrant backgrounds, proving that diversity in storytelling continues to break barriers on the biggest stage in the film industry.

