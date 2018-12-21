Horoscope for Friday, December 21, 2018: Life throws new challenges at our face with every new day and it depends on us whether we expect those problems and eat them for breakfast. NewsX in association with AstroRoot.com has come up with your horoscope for the day. Astrology, after all, gives an idea of what life might have planned for you for the day.

Life throws new challenges at our face with every new day and it depends on us whether we expect those problems and eat them for breakfast. It is true that you need to push ourselves as no one else is going to do that for you. Also, it is a well-known fact that life places hurdles in our path knowing the fact that we are capable of coming over them. Having said that, we still look forward to something that can guide us in a particular way to face these problems with confidence and subtle way.

Aries

Today’s day will prove to be lucky for you as you will receive money from some unexpected source. People around you will be supportive and will help you in every situation. Keep a healthy conversation with your children.

Taurus

Take good care of your health today. Try to avoid eating junk food from outside. People around you will try to create a negative environment but you will easily come out of it. Keep working hard you will surely get the success.

Gemini

Today you might not hesitate in trying something new. You might plan to travel somewhere with your friends. Financial situation will be much better than before. Do not ignore the words said by your parents to you.

Cancer

If you are a student then good times are waiting for you. You will get success in the exam for which you are preparing from so long. You may go out shopping later in the evening. Red is the lucky colour for you today.

Leo

Relationship with the spouse will be a little tensed but later on, you will manage to control the situation. Children might create a little trouble for you so make sure you guide them properly. Try to be very careful while crossing the road.

Virgo

People of this zodiac will have a ball today. Happiness will come to you from all the sides. You will be highly appreciated by your boss for the work you had done in the past. If you have a long-standing love relationship then there are chances of getting engaged.

Libra

Keep your cool enacted as people might try test your anger. There are chances of you getting financial gains. You might have to visit the doctor for some of your long-standing illness. Talk to your elders with respect.

Scorpio

A family issue might keep you disturbed the whole day. Worshipping Lord Shiva will prove to be beneficial for you. You should think twice before speaking to others. You might have to take a loan from any of your close friends.

Sagittarius

You might fall into love with someone you are spending a lot of time. People will give you advice from all the sides but it will better to listen to your heart. You might have spent a little extra time in the office because of some overloaded work.

Capricorn

Take good care of your mom’s health as it might deteriorate in the coming future. There are chances of you buying a new property. This is the right time to start investing in some longtime fund. Stomach related issue might disturb you today.

Aquarius

You will get a solution from a long-standing problem in your life. New relationships will bring a positive impact on your life. Stop worrying about your future as it is shaping up in a productive manner.

Pisces

There might be some random travel plans which you won’t be able to avoid. People will be supportive around you so make good use of it. You will incorporate a healthy routine in your daily life.

