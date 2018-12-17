Many people ask what Astrology actually is, it's difficult to answer as it really is many things combined together, but to give you a simple definition, Astrology is the interpretation of Astronomy. It was developed before man even learnt how to grow food in the land. To help you choose the right path that will lead to development and prosperity, NewsX in association with AstroRoot.com has come up with your horoscope for the day.

Many people ask what Astrology actually is, it’s difficult to answer as it really is many things combined together, but to give you a simple definition, Astrology is the interpretation of Astronomy. It was developed before man even learnt how to grow food in the land. Earlier, people used to travel from one place to another and they kept track of themselves through stars, however even in the 21st century people are moving, some in the right direction, some in the wrong, but everybody moves in certain directions. To help you choose the right path that will lead to development and prosperity, NewsX in association with AstroRoot.com has come up with your horoscope for the day.

Aries

Today it would be beneficial for you to worship goddess Durga after taking a morning bath. You have to keep control of your finances otherwise you have to face financial troubles in the coming future. Try to keep yourself busy the whole day as it might help you to get rid of negative thoughts.

Taurus

People of this zodiac sign have to face a lot of trouble because of their ego. Try not to overindulge in the matters which are not of your interest. There are chances of some unexpected financial gains.

Gemini

If you are a tenant then you can plan to change your house on this day and it will be appropriate for you to do so. If you have a pet then you may have to take him to the doctor today. Avoid eating deep fried things today.

Cancer

Today you will remain worried about your close family member. Lack of your opponent in the business is a coincidence which will prove to be beneficial for you. Help someone who is needy.

Leo

If you were planning to travel abroad for a long time, then today you will receive some good news related to this matter. Any decision taken on this day will be in your interest. You are likely to get support from your friends.

Virgo

The people of this zodiac are likely to receive some financial gains from an unexpected source. Your day will be pleasant for you and your family today. Love can be strong and close today. Keep pace with your coworkers.

Libra

If you are a couple then today you can plan to travel somewhere and by doing so you will be extremely happy. You may have to face some difficulties related to your health. Its better you avoid eating junk food.

Scorpio

Try to spend most of your day with your spouse as it might help you to overcome a long-standing problem between you. Overall the day will be good for you and you will make some good relations with your coworkers.

Sagittarius

The beginning of the will be a little painful for you but later in the day, it will become smooth and bearable. You will be blessed by a stranger today. You will get the positive results of the hard work done in the past.

Capricorn

If you are in a field of technology then today will be a lucky day for you. You will get appreciation from the boss regarding your work. If you want to make the day in your favour then start worshipping Lord Ganesha as it will be very beneficial for you.

Aquarius

Those who are searching for a life partner from a long time will receive some good news in this matter. Give respect to your elders. Your mother needs your special attention, so make sure you do so.

Pisces

The people of this zodiac will spend most of the day with their friends. If you want to take decisions related to any area today, then today is the best day to take it. Overall the day will be beneficial for you.

