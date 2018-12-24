It's said that never be pushed around by the fears in your mind but always be led by the dreams in your heart. Step out of your comfort zone and you'll begin to change, grow and transform and to help you do that, NewsX in association with AstroRoot.com has come up with your horoscope for the day. After all, astrology will give you an idea about what life has planned for you today.

It’s said that never be pushed around by the fears in your mind but always be led by the dreams in your heart. Step out of your comfort zone and you’ll begin to change, grow and transform. However, it’s easier said than done, whenever you plan something or make up your mind about something, life throws its twist and turns forcing you to change your mind, and to help you overcome these challenges and sucker punches of life, NewsX in association with AstroRoot.com has come up with your horoscope for the day. After all, astrology will give you an idea about what life has planned for you today.

Aries

Stay alert from the people around you as they might try to cheat you. You will be entangled in a big problem today. So it will be better to think first and then make any decision. Marriage-related news can be heard from somewhere.

Taurus

You may start your day by helping someone in need. The people of this zodiac sign will feel financially weak. Some bad news related to the job can disturb you today.

Gemini

Worshipping Lord Vishnu today will be beneficial for you today. The potential for business growth is strong. If you are looking for a new job, then today your search might end.

Cancer

You will take some major decisions related to your career. Some health-related problems can disturb you or your loved ones. An unknown person can become lucky for you today.

Leo

Shopping will be on your list today, so you might go out shopping in the evening. You will plan to travel somewhere today. A close person can come home today with good news for you.

Virgo

Some unexpected guests might come to your house so be prepared. There is a possibility of money gains in business. There is a possibility of any kind of a rift in the family but you can avoid this problem by controlling your words.

Libra

There are strong chances of you getting married very soon. There will be an atmosphere of tension in the home. Avoid making decisions in hurry.

Scorpio

Your children might demand something from you which you have to fulfil. If you want to start a new work, then taking the decision today will give you success in that work.

Sagittarius

Keep control over your expenses today. Health problems can disappoint you today. Your coworker will get angry with you about anything you will say to him.

Aquarius

You will have a great time today with your loved ones. There is a possibility of receiving any good news in the field of career. Life partner will give a lot of support today. If you are a person in the field of technology, then today’s day can be very painful for you.

Pisces

Some long pending work might get completed today. Any decision taken in property matters will give unfair results for you today. Avoid taking any decision in hurry.

For all other related queries visit at or you can call at 011 40078365

