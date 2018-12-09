To give people motivation and an idea of the day, NewsX n association with AstroRoot.com has come up to tell you your horoscope for the day. After all if not the best then Astrology is one the ways to get a hint about what the future holds for us.

Every morning people wake up and drag themselves out of bed, feeling exhausted to face whatever life throws at them. However, most of the days, people don’t feel motivated to face the challenges of life. They struggle to get motivated to face the unfathomable. To give people motivation and an idea of the day, NewsX n association with AstroRoot.com has come up to tell you your horoscope for the day. After all if not the best then Astrology is one the ways to get a hint about what the future holds for us.

Aries

Today you will help someone in a need of money. Regarding marital life, you can make a big decision. You will get some good news today. If you are planning to start a new work then avoid starting it today.

Taurus

It will be beneficial for you to keep a distance from bad associates working with you. If you are a woman, then you could be provoked to do something wrong. Be cautious before doing any work.

Gemini

Wake up early in the morning and chant the Mahamrityunjay mantra. Chanting this mantra will prevent you from all the major miss happenings today. Do not take any decision without consideration and consulting anybody else.

Cancer

Any disease related to the stomach can bother you. You can travel far away in connection with the business. It will be harmful to you to take a bigger decision without asking elders in the house. There are signs of getting good news from the children.

Leo

A solution to a long-standing problem can be found today. Do your job with full potential, you will get the results. There can be a problem with a family member regarding money. Take special care while eating food, otherwise, you may have to go to the doctor.

Virgo

Today will bring good news for you. There is a possibility of any kind of loss in the business. A health related problem can worsen your situation. Do not engage in property related issues today.

Libra

Today you will get to know about any of your diseases. Any disappointing information in the field of education can disturb you all day long. You may argue with the elder person present in the family who may harm you in the future.

Scorpio

There will be a good result of an exam given by you today. You may go out on a small trip. Today will be a favorable day for you. Do not make any work in haste; otherwise, you may have to face any major loss.

Sagittarius

Today you need to control your pocket expenses; otherwise, you may have to face financial problems. You may be disappointed by any suggestions received from your spouse. If you are not careful outside the house you may get hurt. You will receive some good news in the night.

Capricorn

Due to the poor condition of planets in your zodiac, you may have to face its adverse effects. Family matters can make you a little worried today. You can meet someone close to you.

Aquarius

Today you can become the victim of an accident. Keeping a vigilant outside the house is very important today. There is a possibility of advancement in business. Be nice to your juniors, otherwise, you may have trouble.

Pisces

Because of a member in the house, you will remain a little worried. Any good news can be heard in matters of job and business. There is a possibility of a rift with a relative. Avoid traveling far away; you may have to face health-related trouble.

