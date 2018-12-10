Life is full of surprises, happiness, struggles, highs and lows, life tests you at each step and leaves you with lessons that will make you even stronger in your journey forward. To make life simple and to have a smooth sailing onwards, NewsX in association with AstroRoot.com has come up to tell you your horoscope for the day. Astrology, after all, is the study of the planetary impact on our lives.

Life is full of surprises, happiness, struggles, highs and lows, life tests you at each step and leaves you with lessons that will make you even stronger in your journey forward. However, sometimes these lessons are hard to comprehend, people get lost on their way to life, and get confused in the intricacies of life. To make life simple and to have a smooth sailing onwards, NewsX in association with AstroRoot.com has come up to tell you your horoscope for the day. Astrology, after all, is the study of the planetary impact on our lives.

Aries

Something will disturb you today. Do not lend money to anyone. Financial difficulties will be there. Today you will get full support from the family. There will be a good news to hear from the children.

Taurus

You may get into some trouble today. A family member can confuse you today by his/her act. It is important to keep control over your words. You may receive some bad news in the job area.

Gemini

Business-related issues can disturb you. Today your children will be happy from you. Negligence towards health can harm you financially.

Cancer

You may have to face any difficulties in marital life. The elderly people will give you full support. Do not buy anything for no reason. Keeping your patience today is very important for you.

Leo

Today, you will get to travel somewhere with the family. Making a decision regarding business is not good for you today. You can spend more than you have today.

Virgo

Today, the health of a family member can deteriorate. If you are married then you might take some big decision related to marital life. Problems related to the financial situation may also have to be faced. Overall, today’s day will be a bit painful.

Libra

This day will be pleasant for females. You will hear some good news in connection with the business. Avoid arguing with anyone today. You can plan to travel somewhere today. Do not react negatively about health-related matters.

Scorpio

Today you will spend most of your time with someone close to you. If you are suffering from bad health then immediately consult a doctor or else it may shape up into a major problem. The husband and wife will enjoy the day today.

Sagittarius

An old hostility can be refreshed today. Avoid eating too much sweet food; otherwise, it will have adverse effects on your health. Any good news can be heard in the field of education. You can be a little worried today about money.

Capricorn

Today is not a good day for you in terms of health. Today you will get full support from your partner. There is a possibility of completion of a work today. Making big decisions related to business will be beneficial for you today.

Aquarius

Try not to get out of the house today. Do not forget to worship the sun after taking a bathing in the morning to make the day auspicious. Matters related to finance will be in your favour today.

Pisces

Today will be a little painful for you. There is a possibility of a rift in the family. You will get financial support from someone today. Keep distance from strangers. Good news will come in the field of job.

For all other related queries visit at or you can call at 011 40078365

For all the latest Horoscope 2018 News, download NewsX App

Read More