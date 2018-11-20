Horoscope Today, November 20, 2018: Welcome a new day with a big smile and read your daily horoscope for today, i.e November 20, 2018. For the zodiac signs Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces, here is the daily horoscope for November 20, 2018.

Know what your Zodiac sign say about your day:

Aries

You will get the opportunity to expand on a worldly level today. As there are many different cultures at your workplace, learning to communicate in their language will increase your influence, power, and effectiveness. Connections will be positive and productive today.

Taurus

Close relationships may be slightly more difficult to handle today as you can’t be able to compromise on many things. You will enjoy being surrounded by friends today. Both work and relaxation are good places for you today.

Gemini

It would be impossible for you to get an answer from or about someone today. So, it’s better to go with the flow and let things unfold naturally. It might be possible that someone you think is worth your trust might break it in a very subtle way.

Cancer

Be factual without being critical and take pride in whatever you have today. You might get distracted about which direction to take; also it would be difficult for you to get the information you need from others.

Leo

Your focus should be right today. Do the work which produces results, rather than doing the unproductive work. Keep your emotional balance intact as others might hamper it through their words. There are possibilities of a romantic evening today.

Virgo

Avoid doing something which is not under your control, otherwise, it will ruin your image in front of others. Set your priorities today as it might help you to shape up better. It would be harmful if you try to control others.

Libra

Keeping some distance will make sense if you’re not feeling up to the mark on an emotional or social level. Pull yourself back as this is not the correct time to push others away. Doing this will help you to collect yourself back.

Scorpio

Decisions you make this week will have long-lasting effects on your entire future. Every decision you will take seem like life and death. If a strong emotion comes, take time to think over it. Giving time on that emotion to think will make you react in a productive way.

Sagittarius

You will not be able to see the big picture of your own life rather you’ll look at the big picture of someone else’s life. The ones with their fingers on your emotional buttons will enjoy getting under your skin. Your best reaction is to not react.

Capricorn

Something might be blowing out of proportion, especially the things related to work. Performance and details should be given a close attention, as it will not go unrewarded today. Your love will demand more attention today, so make sure you do the same.

Aquarius

New possibilities will open up this morning but by the afternoon you will once again see the restrictions. The solution might not be instantaneous. Useful Information could be passed through a close friend or family member. Ask questions if you want. Keep distance from unwanted people.

Pisces

Stick to the basics and focus on your career. You could meet someone today who might take an advantage of your situation. Just because you would never take advantage of someone in need does not mean that the other will do the same with you. Be aware of such kind of people and don’t let them fool you.

