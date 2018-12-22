Horoscope Today, Saturday, December 22, 2018: Astrology is a medium that shows you the right path, right direction and even the right methods to deal with a problem. Keeping what Astrology really means for a human being when it comes to leading in the right direction, NewsX in association with AstroRoot.com has come up with your horoscope for the day.

Horoscope for Saturday, December 22, 2018: The new day has started and whether you are ready or not but the new challenges are just waiting for you to just step out of your bed. If you think you are tired of the tortures and hurdles life unfolds for you every day then friend you do need Astrology. Astrology is like a guide that makes you aware of what unexpected is coming in your way and prepares you for all the risks and tasks your life is about to throw at your face. Astrology is a medium that shows you the right path, right direction and even the right methods to deal with a problem.

Aries

Keep yourself motivated today as might help you to overcome some problem. The money will come to you from some unexpected sources. You will have to make some crucial changes in your long-running business.

Taurus

Overall it will be a good day for you. You will seek attention from the people you haven’t even expected. A colleague might ask you for financial help which you won’t be able to deny. Your spouse will be in a happy mood today.

Gemini

You may plan to buy a new vehicle today. You might fail to achieve a deadline. You will encounter some fake people around you today so be careful. Health needs to be given special care otherwise a big problem may arise.

Cancer

Your career will take a new direction today as you might take some major decisions related to it. You may go out to a dinner with your family. Helping others will benefit you in a long run.

Leo

You will have to face some dispute in the family. Discussing problems with closed ones will take you to a solution. The environment in the office will be little tensed and you might have to suffer the consequences.

Virgo

You have to be more alert today. If you will not be alert today then you might suffer from an injury. You have the full support of your family. There can be some tiff with a colleague in the office.

Libra

If you are a teacher then you need to devote a lot of time today. The work done against the time can determine your future. Do your work on the same day as per the plan.

Scorpio

Avoid reaching in any kind of conclusion without consultation. You can now deepen your relationship with somebody close. There is a possibility of a small accident outside the home, but with caution, you can get rid of this incident.

Sagittarius

Avoid taking any decision in hurry. You may have to face an argument, so do not try to enter it without any reason. You can get good news from the family side.

Capricorn

Today’s day will be full of trouble for females. There will be an atmosphere of tension in and out of the house. There can also be a quarrel with anyone. There is a need to remain vigilant and maintain abstinence.

Aquarius

You will spend the day with someone close to you. In terms of your job, the day will be good for you. Some health issue might disturb you today. Avoid going somewhere out today as it might harm you today.

Pisces

The decision taken earlier in haste can harm you today. Try to spend most of your time with the elderly in the house today. You may have to face the problem related to the health.

