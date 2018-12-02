It's said that positive actions combined with positive thinking results in success. However every now and then life throws a sucker punch, it's never exactly known when and where or how hard that sucker punch is coming, but it's predictable!

NewsX in association with AstroRoot.com have come up to tell you your daily horoscope

It’s said that positive actions combined with positive thinking results in success. However every now and then life throws a sucker punch, it’s never exactly known when and where or how hard that sucker punch is coming, but it’s predictable! And to give you a hint, and prepare you for this unexpected event, NewsX in association with AstroRoot.com have come up to tell you your daily horoscope. Astrology, if not the best, then is a way to get some idea about your future, after all we’re all related to the sun.

Know what your Zodiac sign say about your day:

Aries

There are chances of getting positive results in the field of education. If the issue is not big then it’s better to keep your mouth shut and avoid discussion. Your boss might humiliate you in front of others. It will be a mixed day for you.

Taurus

Today you will get success in your job. If you want to take any decision related to your career then today is the best day to go forward with it. There are chances of going abroad.

Gemini

Today is the day in which you should vigilant about people in your surroundings. Your health might disturb you in the coming future. Avoid traveling today.

Cancer

There will be some disturbances in your family today. Your life partner will give you full support today. You might spend a good time with an old friend in the evening.

Leo

Most of your day will be spent with Aries people. You will get the support of your elders today. There can be some discussion with your spouse related to some family matter.

Virgo

Today will be a good day for you. Pending work in the business will get completed today. You will feel financially secure today. Keep your confidence intact before doing any work; you will surely get the success.

Libra

You will spend most of the time with your family today. By doing this you will get to know a lot about them. You might have to take some important decision related to your married life.

Scorpio

Keep working hard today as there are chances of getting success. Today your boss will remain happy from you. There might be some clashes in the family today, but if you keep control on your tongue then the things can be better as they were expected to be.

Sagittarius

You might get involved in a tiff with your partner. There are chances of having losses in the business. You will suffer from some financial losses today. In totality today will not be a good day for you.

Capricorn

If you are in a love relationship the today is a very important day for you. If you take any decision related to your career then there are chances of getting the success. Long distance travel will be beneficial today.

Aquarius

Keep distance from those who influence you to go in a negative direction. If you are in the field of education the today might is not the day for you as there are many difficulties you might face. Do not get involved in an argument.

Pisces

Today will be a good day for you but later in the evening, you might have to face some problems. There are chances of getting a better designation in your current job.

For all other related queries visit at or you can call at 011 40078365

For all the latest Horoscope 2018 News, download NewsX App

Read More