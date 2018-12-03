The past cannot be changed but the future is in your power. To tell you what life has to offer today, NewsX in association with AstroRoot.com have come up to tell you your daily horoscope. Astrology, after all, is knowledge in hand that will prepare you for the future.

The past cannot be changed but the future is in your power. With a new day comes new strength to take your life whichever way you want, however, life’s not that easy and sometimes it’s best to have an idea what life has in its kitty before you make your journey for the day. To tell you what life has to offer today, NewsX in association with AstroRoot.com have come up to tell you your daily horoscope. Astrology, after all, is knowledge in hand that will prepare you for the future.

Know what your Zodiac sign say about your day:

Aries

Some old thought can haunt you today which will keep you a little disturbed. The environment at home will not be pleasant today and there might be some clashes with your family members. Your relationship will grow stronger today.

Taurus

Avoid eating oily things today otherwise you might have to land up into the hospital. You may hear some good news from your spouse. You will get full support in the office from your colleagues.

Gemini

Today is the day which is meant for you as things will move according to your satisfaction. You might get involved in some argument with your boss. Keep some control on your tongue while talking to others; otherwise, you might get into trouble. You might hear some good news from your family side.

Cancer

You will be little disturbed today because of money. There are possibilities of meeting a special person today. Respecting your elders will be beneficial for you today. Do not get involved in any old discussions as it might not be useful.

Leo

You might get involved in some fight today with your friends. You may also be facing a lot of problems from your family side. New efforts taken in the field of education will be beneficial for you. Keep your control over overspending today.

Virgo

You might have to bear some losses in business. Be alert while you are travelling. You might be in a little off-mood today because of some family issue. Keep distance from strangers today.

Libra

You might get worried about something today. Today you might take any big decision related to your job and doing this will be beneficial for you. You might get unwell today, so keep good care of your health.

Scorpio

Avoid eating food from outside today otherwise, issues related to the stomach may arise. You might get involved in a tiff with your spouse. But, you will have the full support of your parents today.

Sagittarius

You might face some health problems today. So, if you think you are not well then immediately consult a doctor. Someone from the family can tell you some good news. You will meet an old friend.

Capricorn

There can be some hot discussion with boss related to your salary. Keep your stuff safe while traveling as there are chances of getting robbed by a thief. Speak where it’s necessary otherwise it will be better for you to keep your mouth shut.

Aquarius

You will again start the work which you have been planning to restart from a long time. There will a tense situation in the home because of you today. You might have to suffer from some health-related issue today.

Pisces

Today will be a good day for you. There are chances of getting promotion in your job. Your colleague might get involved in some unnecessary discussion with you. You might plan to go somewhere out today.

