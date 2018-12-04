St. Jerome said, good, better, best, but never let it rest till your good is better and your better is best. And to do it, you need to be focused and have a direction, however in this fast-changing world, the lines that direct our path are sometimes blurred and to set this right, NewsX in association with AstroRoot.com have come up to tell you your horoscope for the day.

Astrology is the best way to know about your future and it certainly helps one to meet the day in the right way.

St. Jerome said, good, better, best, but never let it rest till your good is better and your better is best. And to do it, you need to be focused and have a direction, however in this fast-changing world, the lines that direct our path are sometimes blurred and to set this right, NewsX in association with AstroRoot.com have come up to tell you your horoscope for the day. It’s always better to be prepared than having to face life’s sucker punch all of a sudden. Astrology, if not absolutely, then hints towards what your future holds for you.

Know what your Zodiac sign say about your day

Aries

Today will not be a good day for you. Some old thing can disturb you today. Your attention will be on social work today because of which you might have to travel also.

Taurus

Going to a religious place today will be beneficial for you. Decisions taken today in the field of business will benefit you in the coming future. Try to spend your day with family especially females as it might help you to attain peace of mind.

Gemini

You might get involved in an argument with your partner because of some personal problem. Think twice before you speak today. Your boss will appreciate your work today.

Cancer

If you are planning to buy some new things, then try to avoid buying it today. Financial crises can disturb you today. Your family support can benefit you today.

Leo

There are some new opportunities for you in the career. Avoid eating non-vegetarian food today otherwise you might have to see the hospital’s door. Your close relative might give you some good news today.

Virgo

You have to be more alert today. If you will not be alert today then you might suffer from an injury. You have the full support of your family. There can be some tiff with a colleague in the office.

Libra

Today will be a hard day for you. You might suffer from some stomach related issue today. By later in the evening, your family member might give you some good news today.

Scorpio

You might be upset because of some family related issue. You will be encouraged to do something new in your work and by doing you grow faster. Your partner might face some health-related issue.

Sagittarius

You will get the answers to many questions if you will spend the day with Pisces people. Your health might disturb you today. Stop indulging in an argument with a stranger.

Capricorn

You will spend the day with someone close to you. In terms of your job, the day will be good for you. Some health issue might disturb you today. Avoid going somewhere out today as it might harm you today.

Aquarius

If you have been planning to do something from very long then today is the right day to do it. By doing this you will get benefited. Your family member would be there to help you. There are chances of argument with any of your female friend.

Pisces

People belonging to Number 8 will have a great day today. If you want to take a decision about a particular field then today is the best day to take it. For some people, there may be some health-related issues.

