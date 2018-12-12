Horoscope Today Wednesday, December 12, 2018: Remember you are responsible for your own happiness. Do what is right and what is correct rather than following what is easy and popular. Follow what your heart says, listen to your inner voice and most importantly believe in your own self. Stop caring about the world because they are only meant to poke around.

Happiness is a choice, Attitude is a choice, Behaviour is a choice, Kindness is a choice, Respect is a choice, whatever choice you make ultimately makes you. Always remember, don’t get pushed around by the fears going on in your mind. Let your dreams in your heart lead you to your destination. Instead, of worrying about your future happenings, transfer or shift your energy to something which is in your control. Take the responsibility of your own happiness and lead your life with full enthusiasm. To aware you about your future happenings, NewsX in association with AstroRoot.com has come up to tell you your horoscope for the day. Astrology, after all, is the study of the planetary impact on our lives.

Aries

Today you will spend most of your time with someone who is unfamiliar to you. Someone close to you can bring a bad news. You are likely to get benefits from business today but if you are not careful, there can be a loss too.

Taurus

You will be worried in terms of your health today. You will give full support to your children. You might plan to travel somewhere. If you are involved in the field of education then today is the day which will bring positive results.

Gemini

If you are someone who deals in the property then today’s day will not be good for you. You will receive a lot of support from the family today. There can be a dispute between you and your life partner.

Cancer

You may have to face difficulties in your job. But colleagues will give you full support. You may get some good news from your life partner. Maintaining patience while doing any work is very important for you today.

Leo

Today’s day will be auspicious for you. You will get success in whatever work you do today. But some chronic disease can disturb you today.

Virgo

In relation to trade, today will be favourable for you. Today will get some good news from any member of the house. There is a possibility of a slight disagreement with the boss. Be sure to think about it before making any decision.

Libra

Today’s day will be extremely beneficial for females. If you make any decisions today, then you will get positive results. If you are a lover, then today you can take some important decision about your relationship.

Scorpio

If you are looking for a new job, you can get good news about it today. The dispute can be deep on friends with a personal problem. Today you need to control your words; otherwise, the finished work can also get worse.

Sagittarius

Your relationship with your partner today will be pleasant. But you may have to face any health-related problem. You can argue about something from your boss. If you are a student, then today’s day will be favourable for you.

Capricorn

You need to maintain alertness today. You will get trapped in a big trouble because of the bad condition of Mars in your kundli. Do not travel anywhere unless it is necessary, otherwise, the accident is likely to happen.

Aquarius

If you are married, then there is a possibility of a problem being faced by your spouse. There can be some surprising news about the business. You can help a stranger today and it will also prove to be beneficial to you.

Pisces

You might face health problems today. You will get appreciation from the boss about your work in the office. If you try to stretch any matter related to a dispute, then it will be harmful to you.

For all other related queries visit at or you can call at 011 40078365

For all the latest Horoscope 2018 News, download NewsX App

Read More