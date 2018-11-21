Horoscope Today, November 21, 2018: Find out what your zodiac sign has to say about your day i.e. November 21, 2018. For the zodiac signs Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces, here is the daily horoscope for November 20, 2018.

Horoscope Today, Wednesday, November 21, 2018: Every new day comes up with new opportunities and new struggles. It is always better to keep ourselves ready for whatever that is coming to our way. We always keep pondering on queries related to our career, health, and other personal activities. Thus it is always necessary to find a guide who can solve our queries. To answer all such queries, NewsX.com in association with AstroRoot.com have come up to tell you your daily horoscope. Horoscope/ Astrology is the best way to know about your future and it certainly helps one to meet the day in the right way.

Know what your Zodiac sign say about your day:

Aries

Act on what you believe, give it all and exercise your rights and privileges to the full extent. When it’s time to decide, you will, and it will be settled. You’ll have the strength of your convictions, and that’s that. You have faith, love, and freedom.

Taurus

Sometimes the best adventures don’t happen out in the big, wide world, but rather they unfold inside you. Friends and family will be standing by to help you examine the situation and get perspective on the issue.

Gemini

Make efforts to cooperate and compromise with others today. This is the best day for maintaining your equilibrium. Act seriously if you want to be taken seriously by others. There’s an increase in your magnetism, which makes it a good time for business dealings.

Cancer

You will receive some good news in the afternoon. Start your day with a feeling of self-assured contentment. Delays are likely today, but rather than being annoyed, appreciate the time as you get a chance to relax. Quite probably, your life was overly dominated with work.

Leo

Minor irritations can be avoided by taking a little extra care. You may be pressed for time, but hurrying won’t achieve the impossible. Practice meditation or deep breathing to alleviate stress and calm your nerves. A charming acquaintance could sweep you off your feet.

Virgo

Do not stress over something because you don’t understand it. Listen carefully if you want things to work on your side. It is good to show your support, be careful not to interfere unnecessarily in someone else’s life. Stress levels may be high due to deadlines and commitments.

Libra

You had sowed the seeds of efforts in the past, and you will reap them now. Love what you do at work. Travel will be rejuvenating and will bring renewal to your sense of optimism. Be watchful and you will be pleased with the outcome of any difficulties.

Scorpio

Some of the resistance you recently faced is finally beginning to subside. The stormy waves seem to be settling back down and your confidence is returning. Your attitude may not be completely realistic, but you will still stand to benefit others from the power of your thought.

Sagittarius

You’re seeking a kind of balance now between your daily activities and what you want to do in the bigger picture. But you have to meld it together somehow. It’s like working with mouse mind in order to maintain eagle mind. Short steps lead to big jumps.

Capricorn

You have a good estimation of where you are going; still, it would save your time and hassle if could be pointed in the right direction by someone who knows. You have more options but won’t realize it if you are too absorbed in a personal problem.

Aquarius

You can win favours as well as someone’s approval if you are willing to go the distance and follow through with your promises. A secret is likely to be divulged. You may have to make a last-minute alteration to avoid an embarrassing situation or encounter with a colleague.

Pisces

Take a greater interest in your financial situation and how you can turn something you are good at into a service that is in demand. Picking up skills, knowledge or asking an expert for help may not be easy, but it will pay off.

