It’s not easy dealing with every day’s challenges, tasks and life’s unintended punches, one cannot control them, they are beyond one’s power, but what you can always control is how you deal with them, and how the day turns out to be, as it’s said, if it’s going to be “one day or day one” that’s up to you only. You have the power to make each day count and to help you achieve your daily goal, NewsX in association with AstroRoot.com has come up with your horoscope for the day. Astrology provides an idea about what life might have in its kitty.

Aries

Today you will have a little trouble in regard to your health. But, if you will act swiftly upon it then you will remain safe. You can get some good news related to your business today. You will get full support from your spouse.

Taurus

Today there are chances of having an accident so be careful while travelling. If possible then try to spend most of your time in the house today. Marriage-related news can be heard from somewhere.

Gemini

Today people of this zodiac sign will remain worried about their marriage. Today you will receive full support from your parents. Any mistake made by your juniors in business can prove to be a loss for you.

Cancer

Today, you will remain worried about taking any decision for your future, and if you make a decision by talking with your family members, then it would be more beneficial for you. You will receive full support from your friends.

Leo

If you are in love and want to make an ego decision in this regard, then today is a good day for you to decide on this subject. Today there is a possibility for a life turning situation, which can affect your career to a great extent.

Virgo

People of this zodiac will be surrounded by positive thinking all day today. Your work can be appreciated by the boss. Life partner is likely to have a slight distraction.

Libra

If you wear red colour today than it can increase your chances of success in many places. Today you can get some bad news to hear by someone close. Overall, today’s day will be unfavourable for you.

Scorpio

Today, at the beginning of your day you will feel good, but by the afternoon, the environment around you will be surrounded by troubles. Colleagues in the office can mentally disturb you. Keep your calm maintained.

Sagittarius

Your opponent in legal matters can win over you on this day. It is necessary to take caution first. In the family, the debate over domestic issues can increase. There is a need to keep the regime.

Capricorn

The people of this zodiac sign will feel financially weak. Some bad news related to the job can disturb you today. If you are planning to buy or sell the property, then today is the best day to take any decision on this matter.

Aquarius

Health problems can disturb you today. Today you will get support from your partner. If you are a student then the coming future is bright for you in terms of your studies. Keep your parents happy in every manner possible.

Pisces

Today’s day will be a little disappointing for you in terms of relation with the family. The head of the house can interfere in your important decisions today. You can get some good information related to some business scheme.

