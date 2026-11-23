New Delhi [India], November 23: Lord’s Mark Industries Limited has secured a manufacturing licence for its proprietary radiation-free breast cancer screening technology, marking its second major medical device offering after its AI-enabled dialysis machine. With a proposed screening price below ₹700 per test, the company aims to make early screening more affordable while developing a wider network of screening services across India, particularly in communities where screening infrastructure, affordability and awareness continue to shape access to preventive healthcare services for women.

This is the only technology which can screen at very initial level even for a dense size of breast. This breakthrough technology serves as a first-line breast cancer screening solution, providing results that help guide further confirmatory diagnostic investigations and subsequent treatment decisions.

The Lords Med Breast Cancer Screening Kit uses a wearable system equipped with 28–36 thermal sensors to measure breast surface temperature patterns and identify variations that may indicate underlying biophysical abnormalities. The non-invasive technology operates without radiation.

Manufacturing licence MFG/MD/2026/000736, issued under Form MD-5 of the Medical Devices Rules, 2017, authorises manufacture for sale or distribution of the Class B medical device.

The milestone comes amid growing demand for accessible breast cancer screening. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), India recorded an estimated 237,231 new breast cancer cases in 2024, underscoring the importance of wider screening access and timely medical evaluation.

The commercial opportunity is also expanding. Grand View Research’s India Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Size & Outlook estimates that the Indian market generated USD 179.7 million in revenue in 2025 and could reach USD 419.1 million by 2033, growing at a projected CAGR of 11.4% between 2026 and 2033. The outlook reflects the increasing importance of innovation and advanced diagnostics, while Lord’s Mark is positioning affordability and accessibility at the centre of its screening strategy.

The company plans to begin screening services through its own Lord’s Path Labs from January 2027, alongside partnerships with private hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and other healthcare institutions. It also intends to explore integration with government healthcare schemes to reach women across socioeconomic groups. The proposed price of under ₹700 per test is designed to lower financial barriers and encourage greater participation in preventive screening.

Commenting on the development, Dr. Sachidanand Upadhyay, Founder, Managing Director and CEO, Lord’s Mark Industries Limited, said, “At Lord’s Mark Industries, we believe healthcare innovation creates its greatest value when it reaches those who need it most. Breast cancer remains a major healthcare challenge, and accessible screening can help encourage timely medical evaluation. Our radiation-free technology reflects our commitment to indigenous innovation with meaningful social impact. Through affordable pricing and partnerships with government programmes, hospitals and diagnostic networks, we aim to extend screening access to more women across India. Our vision is to support earlier screening, timely medical intervention and better healthcare outcomes.”

Following its AI-enabled dialysis machine, the breast cancer screening kit advances Lord’s Mark Industries Limited’s medical technology portfolio and its ambition to address gaps in preventive healthcare. The manufacturing licence establishes a regulatory foundation for the company’s planned commercial rollout, while its proposed laboratory and institutional partnerships are intended to translate technological development into practical screening access across India at scale nationwide and beyond.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)