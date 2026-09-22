Park Group of Hospitals Wins Three Honours at Healthcare Pioneers of Delhi 2026

New Delhi [India], September 22: Park Medi World Limited (NSE: PARKHOSPS; BSE: 544645): Park Group of Hospitals was felicitated with three honours at the Healthcare Pioneers of Delhi 2026 awards, hosted by Navbharat Times and The Times of India (Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd).

The awards were presented by Smt. Rekha Gupta, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi, at The Imperial Hotel, Janpath, New Delhi on 20th September 2026.

The Group was recognised across three categories:

— Dr. Ajit Gupta, Founder & Chairman — Lifetime Achievement Award

— Dr. Ankit Gupta, Managing Director — Future Healthcare Leader of the Year

— Park Group of Hospitals — Excellence in Advanced Medical Technology & Patient Care

The recognition reflects the Group’s clinical outcomes, adoption of advanced medical technology, and expanding presence across North India.

Statement from Dr. Ajit Gupta, Founder & Chairman

“This recognition belongs to every clinician, nurse and staff member who has built Park Group over the years. We started with a clear aim — to bring quality affordable healthcare care closer to the masses — and this award tells us the work is being noticed. My thanks to Navbharat Times, The Times of India, and the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi for the honour.”

Statement from Dr. Ankit Gupta, Managing Director

“Being named Future Healthcare Leader of the Year is a proud moment for our teams. Our focus stays on scaling capacity while investing in advanced medical technology, so that patients in regional cities receive the same standard of care available in the metros. I thank the organisers and the Hon’ble Chief Minister for this encouragement.”

The Awards

Lifetime Achievement Award

Dr. Ajit Gupta

Future Healthcare Leader of the Year

Dr. Ankit Gupta

Excellence in Advanced Medical Technology & Patient Care

Park Group of Hospitals

Park Group’s Chairman, Dr. Ajit Gupta receiving the award from Smt. Rekha Gupta, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi

About Park Group

Park Group is North India’s 2nd largest hospital chain, currently operating 17 hospitals with a combined capacity of ~4,300 beds as on date. The Group is in the process of integrating 6 additional hospitals and expanding capacity at 3 existing units. These are in various stages of execution and will add 2,300 beds to the network. With these, Park Group’s total capacity is expected to reach ~6,600 beds, underscoring its commitment to leadership and growth in healthcare delivery.

The Group has established a strong presence across 15 key cities including Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Panipat, Karnal, Sonipat, Ambala, Mohali, Patiala, Bathinda, Behror, Jaipur, Agra, Panchkula and Rudrapur, and is expanding into Zirakpur (Punjab), Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) and Rohtak (Haryana). Built on a commitment to accessible, high-quality healthcare, Park Group offers a comprehensive range of clinical services—spanning super-specialities such as cardiology, neurology, oncology, orthopaedics, gastroenterology, critical care, nephrology, organ transplants, and women & child health. Each facility is equipped with modern medical infrastructure, advanced diagnostics, 24×7 emergency support, and multi-disciplinary teams delivering evidence-based care. Through continuous expansion and strategic investments, Park Group is strengthening its mission to build a dependable, technology-enabled healthcare ecosystem that serves both metropolitan and regional communities across North India.

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