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Home > HTDS News > Parul University Alumni Jitendra Prajapati Cracks UPSC CSE 2025 with AIR 287, Selected for IAS

Parul University Alumni Jitendra Prajapati Cracks UPSC CSE 2025 with AIR 287, Selected for IAS

Parul University Alumni Jitendra Prajapati Cracks UPSC CSE 2025 with AIR 287, Selected for IAS

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Wed 2026-11-04 18:47 IST

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], November 4: Jitendra Motilal Prajapati, an alumnus of Parul Institute of Engineering and Technology (PIET) of the Vadodara-based Parul University secured All India Rank (AIR) 287 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025, marking a milestone achievement in his career. With this achievement, he has qualified for the prestigious Civil Services and is expecting allocation to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

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Jitendra Prajapati graduated in Computer Science and Engineering in 2017, as part of the 2013-2017 batch. He sat through multiple rounds of the country’s toughest competitive exam, and he kept showing up for each one, showing how discipline and perseverance can convert long-time aspirations into a successful reality.

His path from an engineering degree to the civil services also serves as a reminder that a career doesn’t have to follow the branch you studied. For current students and fellow alumni of the university, his story carries a simple message: the road may be long and rarely straight, but staying with it counts for something. It also reflects on how the University focuses on giving students more than just a classroom education. With its multidisciplinary educational environment, opportunities for experiential learning and focus on nurturing personal growth of the students, Parul University has encouraged students to tap into potential, explore their interests, and find their own paths to success. This foundation has helped students become more confident and capable to pursue opportunities across different fields and contribute significantly to the larger community.

Parul University Alumni Jitendra Prajapati Cracks UPSC CSE 2025 with AIR 287, Selected for IAS

Dr. Devanshu Patel, President of Parul University, said, “Jitendra’s journey is a wonderful example of what perseverance, self-belief and a clear sense of purpose can help an individual achieve. At Parul University, we believe in creating an environment where students are encouraged to think beyond conventional career paths, recognise their potential and work towards making a difference. Seeing our alumnus take this important step towards serving the nation is a matter of immense pride for the entire University community. I wish him the very best as he begins this new chapter of responsibility and service.”

Parul University has long encouraged its students to look beyond the obvious career routes. Through a mix of strong academics, hands-on learning and room to grow as individuals, the University aims to prepare graduates for whatever path they choose, whether in industry, research, entrepreneurship or public service.

As Prajapati prepares to begin his service in the IAS, his name joins the University’s growing list of the success stories of the alumni who have made their mark on the world.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Parul University Alumni Jitendra Prajapati Cracks UPSC CSE 2025 with AIR 287, Selected for IAS
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Parul University Alumni Jitendra Prajapati Cracks UPSC CSE 2025 with AIR 287, Selected for IAS

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Parul University Alumni Jitendra Prajapati Cracks UPSC CSE 2025 with AIR 287, Selected for IAS
Parul University Alumni Jitendra Prajapati Cracks UPSC CSE 2025 with AIR 287, Selected for IAS
Parul University Alumni Jitendra Prajapati Cracks UPSC CSE 2025 with AIR 287, Selected for IAS
Parul University Alumni Jitendra Prajapati Cracks UPSC CSE 2025 with AIR 287, Selected for IAS
Parul University Alumni Jitendra Prajapati Cracks UPSC CSE 2025 with AIR 287, Selected for IAS

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