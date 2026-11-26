Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], November 26: Parul University is all set to host its 10th Convocation Ceremony on 5th December 2026 marking a significant milestone in its academic journey and celebrating the achievements of its graduating students and encouraging them for their future endeavors. The gathering was enlightened by prominent personalities to honor the cumulation of years of learning, growth and academic pursuits, while motivating the graduates for the beginning of their new professional journey. The ceremony brings together graduates along with their families to witness the memorable moments of the graduating class.

The University’s 10th convocation ceremony will welcome three honorary guests, including Padma Shri awardee and famous Actor Shri Manoj Bajpayee, Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan Awardee, an Olympic medalist and World Champion in Badminton Ms. PV Sindhu, and a prominent Journalist and Founder of India Global Review (IGR) Ms. Palki Sharma. The presence of these three wonderful personalities who belong to the fields of cinema, sports, and journalism will highlight the essence of the day as everyone will gather inspiring tales of the professionals who have been successful in their respective fields.

A Legacy of Welcoming Distinguished National Personalities

Named guests from all over the country have previously graced the convocations of Parul University.The 8th Convocation was graced by eminent guests such as Smt. Smriti Irani, the former Union Minister, Ms. Saina Nehwal, the former Indian Badminton Player, an Olympic medalist, Mr. Arnab Goswami, Editor-in-Chief of Republic Media Network., and Mr. Srikanth Bolla, the Founder and Chairman of Bollant Industries. This tradition has continued in the 9th Convocation with the presence of Mr. Rajat Sharma, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of India TV, Ms. M. C. Mary Kom, Indian Boxer, Olympic bronze medalist and six-time World Boxing Champion, Ms. Vineeta Singh, Co-founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics and Shark Tank India Judge, and Ms. Sania Mirza, former Indian tennis champion and six-time Grand Slam winner.

As Parul University prepares for its 10th convocation, the event will not only showcase the academic achievements of graduating students but also look ahead to future opportunities. It will encapsulate years of learning, experiences and aspirations of students who would now be ready to step into the next chapter of their lives, with the knowledge and values they learned at the university.