Rare Earth Lifestyle Launches Neem-Led Personal Care Brand Neemyukt

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31: Rare Earth Lifestyle Private Limited today introduced Neemyukt, a new personal care brand that places neem at the heart of a complete daily routine. The debut range covers skin care, body care and hair care, and will be available from November 2026 through a soft launch on the brand’s official website, neemyukt.com.

For generations, neem has held a special place in Indian homes. Neemyukt builds on that familiarity by making neem the common thread across its entire range. Each product brings neem together with botanicals that Indian households have long known and trusted, such as aloe vera, tulsi, bhringraj, kesar and tea tree, and pairs them with carefully selected modern ingredients.

Every product is formulated and manufactured in India. The range is made without parabens, sulphates, silicones, formaldehyde donors and mineral oil, and is vegan and cruelty-free.

Unlike many new brands that start with one or two hero products, Neemyukt is launching with a complete routine. Customers can explore products for the face, body, and hair under one roof, and choose to move their entire regimen to the brand at once.

“Neem has always been part of our homes, from the neem tree in the courtyard to the remedies our grandmothers swore by, yet it rarely gets the attention it deserves in modern personal care. With Neemyukt, we wanted to change that by building an entire daily routine around neem instead of treating it as just another ingredient on the label, and we took our time with every formulation so that each product feels right from the very first use,” said Vipul Sipani, Co-founder, Rare Earth Lifestyle Private Limited.

“The trust people already place in neem is what pushed us to start Neemyukt. Our aim was to bring that same familiar goodness into products people genuinely look forward to using every day, for their skin, body and hair, and we hope Neemyukt becomes the brand people can rely on, day after day,” said Shital Vipul Sipani, Co-founder, Rare Earth Lifestyle Private Limited.

Neemyukt will be sold directly to customers through neemyukt.com. The full range can be previewed on the website ahead of the November launch, with further details on pricing and availability to be shared closer to the date.

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