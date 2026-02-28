LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas
LIVE TV
Home > HTDS News > UBC and ATLAS SkillTech University Announce Landmark Academic Alliance in India

UBC and ATLAS SkillTech University Announce Landmark Academic Alliance in India

UBC and ATLAS SkillTech University Announce Landmark Academic Alliance in India

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: February 28, 2026 15:16:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UBC and ATLAS SkillTech University Announce Landmark Academic Alliance in India

New Delhi [India], February 28: The University of British Columbia (UBC) ranked 38th globally, and ATLAS SkillTech University have joined hands together, making ATLAS UBC’s first institutional partner in India and paving the way for the launch of globally integrated programs.

In a defining moment for global higher education collaboration, The University of British Columbia (UBC) consistently ranked among the top 1% of universities worldwide, has announced its first-ever institutional partnership in India with ATLAS SkillTech University.

You Might Be Interested In

This landmark alliance makes ATLAS SkillTech University the first University in India to partner with UBC, establishing a new global pathway for Indian students to access top-tier international education.

This significant collaboration coincides with the official visit of Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada, to India – a visit that underscores the shared commitment of Canada and India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to deepen educational innovation and expand transformative global opportunities for Indian students.

The two institutions will co-develop a dual degree program enabling students to begin their academic journey at ATLAS in Mumbai, India’s financial capital, and transition to the University of British Columbia (ranked 38th globally), enabling students to graduate with a globally recognized qualification. The program will be offered in line with applicable norms of the University Grants Commission. Detailed structures and disciplines to be announced shortly.

By starting in Mumbai students benefit from ATLAS’s industry-integrated, multidisciplinary ecosystem, surrounded by the country’s leading businesses, startups, creative industries, and innovation networks. The progression to UBC in Canada offers access to world-class research infrastructure, global faculty expertise, and an international academic community.

Speaking on the collaboration, Dr Indu Shahani, Chancellor and Founding President, ATLAS SkillTech University, said “The future of higher education is borderless. By partnering with UBC, we are creating an academic continuum that begins in India and extends to the global stage – empowering our students to learn locally and compete internationally.”

Dr. Benoit-Antoine Bacon, President, The University of British Columbia (UBC) added, “India is one of the world’s most dynamic and fast-evolving education landscapes. In ATLAS SkillTech University, we found a partner that shares our commitment to innovation, interdisciplinarity, and industry-connected learning. This collaboration enables us to build a meaningful academic bridge between India and Canada, creating high-impact global pathways for students.”

This announcement represents a strategic academic alliance between India and Canada, it opens a transformative global opportunity for Indian students. By combining ATLAS’s urban, industry-driven model with UBC’s global research leadership, the partnership aims to redefine international education pathways for the next generation.

About ATLAS SkillTech University:

ATLAS SkillTech University, located in the heart of Mumbai’s business district, is India’s first urban, multidisciplinary university and the youngest in the country to be accredited with a NAAC A grade. Pioneering a new model of higher education, ATLAS integrates global collaborations, industry partnerships and an innovation-first approach to prepare future-ready leaders. Guided by the principles of India’s National Education Policy 2020, ATLAS offers cutting-edge programmes across four new-age streams:

Its futuristic model has been co-created with an international community of scholars, academicians, industry experts and thought leaders, making it a hub where design, technology, strategy and leadership converge. For more information, visit: https://atlasuniversity.edu.in

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Feb 28, 2026 3:16 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

QGroup Partners with Indian Institute of Technology Madras Alumnus Deepak Choubey to Launch Sliq Group in India

Building the Future of Steel: MPK Steels Enhances Capacity with Automation and Solar Expansion

Rewriting the Rules: AdCounty Media’s Vision for AI Powered Advertising

The Algorithm His Mother Built

India’s Real Estate Enters a Structural Growth Phase: Ashish Joshi on Institutional Depth and Governance-Led Investing

LATEST NEWS

CMF Headphone Pro Review: Effective ANC, Tactile Controls, And 100-Hour Battery Life; How Do These Rs 6,999 Headphones Perform?

Reddit Hit By Major Global Outage; Over 15,000 Users Report Issues As Social Media Platform Admits ‘Elevated Error Rates’

Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

US Strikes Iran- Will It Disrupt Strait Of Hormuz, A Key Passage For India’s Crude Oil Imports? Why Is World’s Most Vital Oil Transit Chokepoint At Risk?

Several Airlines, Including Qatar Airways, Suspend Middle East Flights Due to Iran-Israel War; Doha, Beirut And Abu Dhabi Services Cancelled

World War 3 Fears Explode After US-Israel Strike Iran, Baba Vanga’s 2026 WW3 Prophecy Goes Viral

‘Biggest Thing in My Life’: J&K Skipper Paras Dogra Reacts on Historic Ranji Trophy Triumph

Ranji Trophy Final 2026: From Jammu and Kashmir To Delhi— List Of North Indian Teams To Win Coveted Title

Ranji Trophy Final 2026: From Jammu and Kashmir To Delhi— List Of North Indian Teams To Win Coveted Title

Meet Raul John Aju: 16-Year-Old Kerala Government Advisor And AI Kid Of India Who Rocked The 2026 AI Impact Summit

UBC and ATLAS SkillTech University Announce Landmark Academic Alliance in India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UBC and ATLAS SkillTech University Announce Landmark Academic Alliance in India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UBC and ATLAS SkillTech University Announce Landmark Academic Alliance in India
UBC and ATLAS SkillTech University Announce Landmark Academic Alliance in India
UBC and ATLAS SkillTech University Announce Landmark Academic Alliance in India
UBC and ATLAS SkillTech University Announce Landmark Academic Alliance in India

QUICK LINKS