Ind vs Aus ICC World Cup 2019: Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa was caught on camera putting his hand in the pocket and then rubbing the ball a couple of times. After the incident, Tweeple shared the pictures and recalled the Sandpaper-gate again.

Ind vs Aus ICC World Cup 2019: At The Oval cricket stadium, Adam Zampa allegedly tempered the ball in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match against India on Sunday. Some pictures that are doing round the internet shows Australian leg-spinner putting his hand in the pocket and then rubbing the ball a couple of times. The Kangaroo bowler was caught on camera allegedly tempering the ball when Indian batsmen were hammering him.

Soon after Zampa was spotted doing so, social media users started questioning the baller. In March 2018, A year ago, Australia’s David Warner, Steve Smith, and Cameron Bancroft were charged for tampering the ball. Warner and Smith were charged with a year suspension, while Bancroft had faced a six-month punishment from all formats of cricket. Bancroft was spotted rubbing sandpaper on the red-ball in the third Test and the footage of him doing so went viral.