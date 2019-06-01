Australia vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match preview: Aaron Finch and men will compete against Gulbadin Naib and co. today at the Bristol County Ground in England. The match will start at 6 pm as per the Indian Standard Time (IST).

Australia vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match preview: England’s Bristol County Ground will today host the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match number 4, which will be played between Australia and Afghanistan. The match will start at around 6 pm (IST), an hour before in Afghanistan (5 pm), While according to the Australia Central standard time the match will begin at 10 pm. Both teams have been in good forms as their star players scored big and front line bowlers took wickets in the last couple of matches.

Today match will be exciting as Australia’s 2 top class players David Warner and Steve Smith will be making a comeback to the national side. Both of them were banned from International cricket after the ball tampering incident. The ghost of the incident was even witnessed during Australia’s warm match against England when a spectator called Smith a cheat. Although Smith scored a hundred in the warm-up match last weekend and handed over a thumping victory to his side against England, but he would under pressure as all eyes will be on him today.

The second big name for Australia is David Warner, who scored the highest number of runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2019). He could be handy for the Aaron Finch-led side as the opener has the ability to give a strong and explosive start.

Team’s bowling line up is equally good as pace attack is led by Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, supported by Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Kane Richardson. Adam Zampa and Nathan Lyon are also set to trap batsman with their spinning deliveries.

On the other side, underdog Afghanistan, who has been playing good cricket throughout the season, is eyeing to start their World Cup 2019 journey with a big victory. If this happens, then the Gulbadin Naib and team will be on the seventh heaven and could emerge as a dark horse in the tournament.

The team has already crushed Pakistan’s challenge in the warm-up match and now looking forward to continue the good cricket.

Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi are the star players for Afghanistan who can propel their side to the winnings line.

Squads:

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (capt), Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb ur Rahman

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Nathan Lyon