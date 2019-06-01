Australia vs Afghanistan live cricket score, live updates world cup 2019: Defending champion Australia will take on underdog Afghanistan today at the Bristol County Ground in England. The match will start at around 6 pm (IST), an hour before in Afghanistan (5 pm), While according to the Australia Central standard time the match will begin at 10 pm.

Australia vs Afghanistan live cricket score, live updates world cup 2019: The 4th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will be played between Australia and Afghanistan. This match is going to be a big match for Australia as David Warner and Steve Smith are going to make a comeback with this match as both of them suffered a ban for a year due to ball tampering scandal. David Warner was one of the top scorers in the Indian Premier League while Smith proved his potential by making a century in the warm-up match against England.

As Australia delivered a highly energetic performance in the one-day series played against India, expectations are high from the kangaroos in the world cup. Adam Zampa and Nathan Lyon are going to blow the fire with their balling skills in the match.

While on the other hand, this is going to be the second 50-over world cup for the team and they need to play it very hard in order to prove themselves in front of the five-time world champions. All eyes will be on the star spinner of Afghanistan, Rashid Khan who has previously astonished the crowd many times by his high voltage performance.

As per the history is concerned, Australia has never disappointed his fans in order to bag victory in the first match of the cricket world cup but Afghanistan can also turn the tables as it has been witnessed previously that the team has bagged victory in many unexpected matches.

Here are the squads for today’s match:

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Noor Ali Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib (c), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Nathan Lyon.