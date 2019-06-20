Australia vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: The 26th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is being played between Australia and Bangladesh and Devid warner continued his high voltage performance as he scored 166 runs against Bangladesh.

Australia vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Australia is playing the 26ty match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and David Warner has again made his fans go crazy by his super energetic performance. Warner thrashed the bowlers of Bangladesh and made a huge score of 166 runs in 147 balls. In his terrific innings, Warner scored 14 boundaries and 5 sixes which was insane. This is David Warner’s second ton in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. David Warner has equalized the stats with Indian skipper Virat Kohli as Warner became the only batsmen after Kohli to 16 ODI centuries in 110 innings. South African batsmen Hashim Amla holds the record of hitting 16 ODI tons in the least time as he took only 94 innings to achieve the milestone.

David Warner scored his first century against Pakistan in Taunton. He started the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 with an unbeaten 89 runs against Afghanistan before falling at a low score against West Indies. In today’s match, Warner scored 121 runs for the opening wicket with the Australian skipper Aaron Finch and after the fall of Finch’s wicket, Warner continued to have a control on the game with Usman Khawaja.