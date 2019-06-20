Five-time World Champion Australia will take on underdog Bangladesh today at the Trent Bridge Cricket Stadium of Nottingham in England. Today’s is a golden chance for the Kangaroos to takeover the first spot in the points table by registering 5th victory at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. So far at the at the tournament, Aaron Finch and army have defeated Afghanistan, West Indies, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. While the only defeat they faced was against India.
On the other hand, Bangladeshi Tigers will look forward to continue the good game and efforts. Bangladesh is on the 5th position with 5 points and they have outclassed heavyweight giants South Africa and West Indies.
Both the teams are studded with talented and match-winning players who rescue their side from every unsounded situations, and are capable of playing big shots to entertain the crowd.
Here are the squads for the Bangladesh vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 stage match:
Bangladesh: Mosaddek Hossain, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Sabbir Rehman, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim (w), Abu Jayed, Mashrafe Rahman, Rubel Hossain.
Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Steve Smith, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.
Live Updates
AUS 27/0 in 5 overs
A half volley from Mortaza outside the off stump and he can't bowl those deliveries with his pace to Finch in this red ht form. Smashed over the cover boundary for a big six. Finch opening up his shoulder here but Mortaza comes back well after that hit.
AUS 19/0 in 4 overs
Mustafizur has taken all his wickets after 30 overs in this tournament and he will try to correct that record here against the defending world champion. If Bangladesh will not strike early, Warner and Finch will take the game away from them in the power play
AUS 11/0 in 3 overs
Good over from Mortaza comes to an end. He gave only 2 runs in that over and kept testing the outside edges of warner and finch. Finch has been aggressive in the first powerplay in this world cup and will try to continue his form.
AUS 9/0 in 2 overs
Australian openers have started well against the Bangladeshi opening bowlers. Both Finch and Warner have hit one boundary to get Australia going in this important clash. Australia will look to secure a semi-final birth b defeating Bangladesh here.