Australia vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Live updates: Australia vs Bangladesh, Aus vs Ban, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Australia vs Bangladesh match score, inform players, Aaron Finch, David Warner and other updates about Live World Cup match and star players.

Five-time World Champion Australia will take on underdog Bangladesh today at the Trent Bridge Cricket Stadium of Nottingham in England. Today’s is a golden chance for the Kangaroos to takeover the first spot in the points table by registering 5th victory at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. So far at the at the tournament, Aaron Finch and army have defeated Afghanistan, West Indies, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. While the only defeat they faced was against India.

On the other hand, Bangladeshi Tigers will look forward to continue the good game and efforts. Bangladesh is on the 5th position with 5 points and they have outclassed heavyweight giants South Africa and West Indies.

Both the teams are studded with talented and match-winning players who rescue their side from every unsounded situations, and are capable of playing big shots to entertain the crowd.

Here are the squads for the Bangladesh vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 stage match:

Bangladesh: Mosaddek Hossain, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Sabbir Rehman, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim (w), Abu Jayed, Mashrafe Rahman, Rubel Hossain.

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Steve Smith, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.