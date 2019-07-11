Australia vs England 2nd semi-final Live Updates: Aaron Finch-led Kangaroos are in a tremendous form as they have won seven games out of nine in the league stage. On the other side, Eoin Morgan-led team have narrowly averted their exit from the World Cup. Both the teams will be fighting hard to secure their berth for the World Cup final.

Australia vs England 2nd semi-final Live Updates: Australia are set to lock horns against England in the second semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in Birmingham. Both the teams will be fighting hard to win the match and meet New Zealand in the final at Lords on Sunday, July 14. Australia will be having an edge keeping in their performance in the league stage. Aaron Finch-led Kangaroos are in a tremendous form, they have won seven games out of nine in the league stage. On the other side, Eoin Morgan-led team have narrowly averted their exit from the World Cup.

They have won their two games against India and New Zealand and secured their berth for the semi-finals. England have never won the World Cup title, so they will be eyeing to defeat Australia and take on New Zealand in Lord’s. Both the teams are equipped with world class players with the likes of Finch, David Warner, Mitchell Starc, Morgan, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and others.

Squad:

Ausralia Playing XI: Aaron Finch (c), Steven Smith, David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff.

England Playing XI: Eoin Morgan (c), Joe Root, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, , Mark Wood, Adil Rashid.

Here are the live updates of the match: