Australia vs England 2nd semi-final Live Updates: Australia are set to lock horns against England in the second semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in Birmingham. Both the teams will be fighting hard to win the match and meet New Zealand in the final at Lords on Sunday, July 14. Australia will be having an edge keeping in their performance in the league stage. Aaron Finch-led Kangaroos are in a tremendous form, they have won seven games out of nine in the league stage. On the other side, Eoin Morgan-led team have narrowly averted their exit from the World Cup.
They have won their two games against India and New Zealand and secured their berth for the semi-finals. England have never won the World Cup title, so they will be eyeing to defeat Australia and take on New Zealand in Lord’s. Both the teams are equipped with world class players with the likes of Finch, David Warner, Mitchell Starc, Morgan, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and others.
Squad:
Ausralia Playing XI: Aaron Finch (c), Steven Smith, David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff.
England Playing XI: Eoin Morgan (c), Joe Root, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, , Mark Wood, Adil Rashid.
Here are the live updates of the match:
Live Updates
50 comes up for Australia
50 has cup up for Australia with three wickets down. After the top order was dismantled, Steven Smith and Alex Crey steadily propelled score to 50 in 15.1 overs. Both the batsmen are playing with all their eyes open. They must stay at the crease.
Australia 45/3 after 14 overs
Steve Smith and Alex Carey are steadily looking for a much-needed run-stand. If they get succeed in building the partnership, their contribution will be always remembered.
Alex Carey and Steve Smith are rebuilding for Australia. Things are slowly starting to look better for the Aussies after a tough start. #AUSvENG | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/yUYPsYgqXm— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 11, 2019
Australia under pressure, 29/2 after 12 overs
England have dominated the first powerplay with blowing Australian top order. Australia are struggling to face English pacers. They need to stitch a partnership.
Australia 27/3 after 10 overs
Now the responsibility is on the shoulders of Steven Smith and Alex Carey to build a partnership. If Australia are looking for a defendable total, both the batsmen need to perform. The score reached 27/3 in 10 overs.
Archer strikes Alex Carey with the short ball, the helmet comes off and the Australian wicketkeeper manages to catch it on its way down. Let's hope he's okay. #AUSvENG | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/b5MDW8c3fa— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 11, 2019
Australia 19/3 after 8 overs
Australia are in huge trouble after losing their top order for just 14 runs. The likes of Aaron Finch and David Warner failed to perform in the crucial match.
No, England fans – you're not dreaming. This is really happening. #AUSvENG | #CWC19 | #WeAreEngland pic.twitter.com/DFfsFGzVEl— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 11, 2019
Another blow to Australia, Peter Handscomb gone for 4
English bowlers have completely dismantled the top order of Australia in just 7 overs. It would be a disappointment moment for Aussies.
The wizard strikes again!— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 11, 2019
He's gone through Handscomb!#AUSvENG | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/wcLszn0BZu
Australia 13/2 after 5 overs
Both the strike fast bowlers seem to be in good touch. They have dismantled the best opening pair of Australia. Kangaroos are in deep trouble.
2 wickets in 2 overs, Warner also gone
Australia have lost both the openers in just two overs. In the second over of the game, Jofra Archer removed Aaron Finch and in the next over, Chris Woakes departed David Warner.
GONE!— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 11, 2019
Jofra Archer strikes, removes Aaron finch for 0
Big blow! Australia have lost skipper Aaron Finch without troubling the scorer. It was Jofra Archer who struck in his first over.
Aaron Finch, David Warner begin innings for Australia
One of the best opening combinations skipper Aaron Finch and David Warner have started the innings for Aussies. Both the batsmen are in tremendous form. They have played a crucial role in taking their team to the knockout stage. On the other side, Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer have started for England.
The non-playing squad members and support staff stand to attention for Australia's anthem 🇦🇺#ENGvAUS | #CWC19 | #CmonAussie pic.twitter.com/EtagjDUH9u— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 11, 2019