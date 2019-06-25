Australia vs England ICC Cricket World 2019: England’s Lord’s stadium will witness another high-intensity battle between England and Australia today at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. It will be match number 32, where both the teams are looking forward to surpass each other and bag 2 more points. England is currently at the 4th spot, while Australia is at the number 2 position. Eoin Morgan has won the toss and decided to bowl first. Which means Australia will bat first at the Lord’s international cricket stadium.

Squads for Australia vs England ICC Cricket World Cup:

Australia Playing XI:

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff

England Playing XI:

James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood