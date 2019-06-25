Australia vs England ICC Cricket World 2019: England’s Lord’s stadium will witness another high-intensity battle between England and Australia today at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. It will be match number 32, where both the teams are looking forward to surpass each other and bag 2 more points. England is currently at the 4th spot, while Australia is at the number 2 position. Eoin Morgan has won the toss and decided to bowl first. Which means Australia will bat first at the Lord’s international cricket stadium.
Squads for Australia vs England ICC Cricket World Cup:
Australia Playing XI:
David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff
England Playing XI:
James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood
Live Updates
Aus 18/0 after 4 overs
It's a pretty decent start for the Kangaroos as have scored 18 runs in the first 4 overs without losing any wicket. Finch and Warner are eyeing a big partnership here against the host England.
Aus 13/0
The way Warner and Finch have started the predicted score is around 300. Finch 9, Warner 2. Woakes is bowling a good line and length and allowed only 2 runs off his last 6 balls. Aus 13/0 after 3 overs.
Aus 11/0
Aaron Finch has hit 2 boundaries in first 2 overs of the match. Kangaroos are trying to pile on the misery on the English bowlers and build a strong partnership.
Aus 7/0
David Warner and Aaron Finch have come to bat for Australia. For England, Chris Woakes will start the proceedings. In the first over, Australia scored 7 runs with a boundary.
Eng to bowl first
