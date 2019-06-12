The 17th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup will be played between Australia and Pakistan. The match will be played at the County Ground which is located in Taunton. Pakistan smashed England in their last match and will be at a stronger side in today’s game as Australia was defeated by India in their previous match and the team was unable to deliver satisfying performance in its last 2 matches played in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.
Here are the squads for today’s game:
Australia
Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Jason Behrendorff/Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
Pakistan
Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk/capt), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir
Live Updates
AUS 163/1
Hasan Ali back in action, and ohh, here goes a boundary on the first ball of his over by Warner, and again a boundary by Warner on the second ball of the over. And again a boundary on the fifth ball of the over by Steven Smith.
AUS 149/1
High expectations from Smith, Now the game is not one-sided. Australia at a score of 149 runs after 23 overs at a loss of one wicket.
Wicket!!!!!
Amir back in action, and ohh, first blow to Australia, Finch down at a score of 82, caught by Hafeez. Amir provides a much-needed wicket to Pakistan at it was very necessary to break the partnership. Steven Smith comes to bat.
AUS 146/0
Hasan Ali again in action, ohh, a no ball. Warner and Finch unable to score a boundary in this over. And here goes a boundary on the last ball of the over by David Warner.
AUS 136/0
Mohammed Hafeez back into attack, but ohh, Finch hits an outstanding SIX on the third ball of the over. What a shot by Finch, and again a SIX on the fourth ball of the over.
AUS 123/0
Hasan Ali back in action, gave just 3 runs in the first four balls of the over. No boundaries in the over. Australia at a score of 122 runs without any loss after 20 overs.
Aus 113/0
Play resumes after the drinks. Shaheen Afridi continues to bowl his speedy balls. David Warner and Aaron Finch have given a strong start, which may take them towards a big total.
AUS 107/0
Mohammad Hafeez comes into attack, and here goes a boundary on the third ball of his over by Finch, again a boundary on the fourth ball of the over, and ohhh here goes a SIX on the fifth ball of the over, Finch in action.
AUS 91/0
Shaheen Afridi back in attack, Finch struggling to hit the ball. No runs made till the fourth ball of the over. And here goes a boundary on the last ball of the over by Finch.
AUS 87/0
Riaz back in attack, showing an excellent set of bowling skills, gave no runs in the first three balls of the 15th over. What an over by Wahab Riaz, gave just 3 runs out of the 15th over.
AUS 85/0
In the last over, 7 runs were scored out of which there was a boundary on the fifth ball of the over.
AUS 76/0
Riaz back into attack, gave just 2 runs out of the first three balls of the over, and here goes a boundary on the fourth ball of the over. Again a boundary on the fifth ball of the over.
AUS 65/0
Shaheen back into attack, Australia needs boundaries at this point of time. Pakistani bowlers not allowing the Australian batsmen to hit boundaries.
AUS 60/0
Riaz again in action, gave just one run in the first four balls of the over, Pakistani bowlers delivering high voltage performance.
AUS 56/0
Hasan Ali back in action, but ohh, here goes a boundary on the second ball of his over by Warner. This is going to be a breathtaking game as both the sides are trying to put all their efforts.
AUS 49/0
Riaz comes into attack, Riaz not allowing the Australian batsmen to score any boundaries, gave just two runs out of the 9th over. Australia at a score of 49 runs without any loss after 9 overs.
AUS 47/0
Hasan Ali back in action, And here goes a boundary on the third ball of the over by Finch, what a shot. A boundary in every over is needed in order to maintain the run rate. And again a boundary on the fifth ball of the over by David Warner.
AUS 36/0
Amir again in action but ohh, wide ball. And hee goes a boundary on the first ball of the over by Warner. Finch unable to hit the ball. Australia needs more boundaries.
28/0
Hasan Ali comes into attack, gave no run in the first three balls of the over, if it is going to be this way, then Australia's run rate is going to suffer, just one run scored in the last two overs.
AUS 27/0
Amir back in action, gave no run in the first four balls of the over. Amir is increasing the pressure on the Australian batsmen. Maiden over. What an over by Amir. Australia needs to perform in this match in order to have a hold on the points table.
AUS 27/0
Shaheen again in action, and here goes a SIX on the very first ball of his over by Finch, what a shot. And here goes another boundary on the fifth ball of the over by Warner.
AUS 10/0
Amiar delivering the third over, gave just a double in the first three balls of the over, Finch trying his best to find a gap and hit a boundary.