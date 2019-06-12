Australia vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2019 LIVE Updates: ICC Cricket World Cup is going on and the 17th match will be played between Australia and Pakistan. The match will take place in the County ground situated in Taunton.

The 17th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup will be played between Australia and Pakistan. The match will be played at the County Ground which is located in Taunton. Pakistan smashed England in their last match and will be at a stronger side in today’s game as Australia was defeated by India in their previous match and the team was unable to deliver satisfying performance in its last 2 matches played in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Here are the squads for today’s game:

Australia

Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Jason Behrendorff/Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Pakistan

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk/capt), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir