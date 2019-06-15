ICC Cricket World Cup 2019’s 20th match will be played between Sri Lanka and Australia. The match will start at 3:00 PM at the Oval stadium. The match will commence at 3:00 PM as per the Sri Lanka time and at 7:30 PM as per the Australian time. Sri Lanka, unfortunately, lost its first match to New Zealand, as the Kiwis thrashed the Lankan lions and bagged victory by 10 wickets. On the other hand, Australia is maintaining a strong hold on the points table and has lost only one match so far which was played against India and the team is at the second position on the points table with three wins out of the four matches played till now in the tournament.

Predicted line-up for Sri Lanka vs Australia match

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Jason Behrendorff/Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Dim

uth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Jeevan Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Kusal Mendis (w), Kusal Perera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal.