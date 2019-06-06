Australia vs West Indies ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 LIVE Updates: At the Trent Bridge cricket stadium, West Indies will take on Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match number 10. Windies will take on 5-times World Champion Australian after crushing Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their opening game match. On the other side, Jason Holder and men are also full of confidence as they defeat had Pakistan. For today’s match 2 crucial and precious points are on stake and both the teams will be hoping to continue their dominance in the World Championship.
Windies pacers have displayed a class bowling and wrecked-havoc Australian batting line up. 4 early blows have brought the Windies side on the driving seat.
Highlights
Australia wins the match by 15 runs
Coultler back in attack, and here goes a boundary on the third ball of the over, again a boundary on the fourth ball by Nurse, again a boundary and again a boundary, what a match. Australia wins the match by 15 runs.
WI 257/9
Stoinis in attack and here he goes, gave no run in the first four balls. Australia is on the way to win. West Indies needs to score 32 out of 6 balls which is impossible at this point of time.
256/9
Starc again in action, Match is going one-sided, and ohhh, again a wicket, Cottrell clean bowled by Mitchell Starc. West Indies has only one wicket left. Oshane comes to bat.
WI 255/8
Stoinis again in action, gave no run in the first three balls of the over. Just three runs out of the 47th over. West Indies in trouble.
252/8
Mitchell Starc back in attack, this over can be a game changer as expectations from Starc are high. As expected, Starc did the job, Brathwaite down at a score of 16, tough time for West Indies. Ashley Nurse to bat. Starc at his best and again a wicket, this time its Holder, caught by Zampa and through this, Mitchell Starc completes 100 wickets in International cricket.
251/6
Cummins back in action and ohhh, a boundary on the first ball of the 45th over by Brathwaite, the man is trying hard to make West Indies win. 32 runs out of 39 balls, what a breathtaking match it is.
WI 243/6
Coulter again in action, the only motto of the Aussies is give minimum possible runs to West Indies and increase the pressure on their batsmen. And here goes a six on the fifth ball of the over, what a shot by Brathwaite, a much-needed one at this point of time.
WI 233/6
Pat Cummins delivering the 43rd over, trying his best to restrict boundaries. The match is at a crucial stage. West Indies needs to play the game at a higher pace in order to bag victory in the match against Australia.
Wicket!!!
A big blow to Windies as Russel departs early. It was a great backward running catch by Maxwell and forces Russel to go back to the pavilion.
Big over for WI
A good over for West Indies as Holder hits 12 runs to Adam Zampa including a six and a boundary.
Wicket!!!
Pat Cummins dismisses Hopes for 68 runs, West Indies require another 99 runs with 5 wickets and 14.3 overs remaining.
WI need 101 runs to win
After 34 overs, West Indies has scored 188 runs with the loss of 4 wickets. Windies require another 101 runs with 6 wickets in hand and 16.1 overs remaining.
Windies 4 down
Australia breaks the Hope-Hetmyer partnership with a run-out. Hetmyer walks back towards the dressing room after scoring 21 runs, West Indies in trouble, 4 down for 149 after 27.2 overs.
West Indies 108/3
West Indies are struggling to get going, 21 overs gone, wi 108/3 (Hope 27, Shimron Hetmyer 3) TARGET: 289
Cricket score AUS vs WI, 100 comes up for West Indies in the 20th over.
Fifty comes up for WI
Windies completed half-century in the 8th over and have lost both the openers. The 9th over is maiden. Hopes and Poorans are standing on the crease and West Indies required another 238 runs to win from 40.2 remaining overs.
Wicket!!!
Chris Gayle out!!! Starc beats Gayle with his pace and ball hits him on the pad. A loud shout and umpire raised his finger. Gayle has to depart after scoring 21 runs off 17 balls.
Windies 29/1
Kangaroos are looking for the second breakthrough, but Chris Gayle and Shai Hopes is standing strong at the crease.
1000 runs for Chris Gayle in World Cup
With a power shot, Chris Gayle sends the ball out of the park and completes his 1000-runs in World Cup. 3-boundaries and a double and a single add 15 runs to the Windies total.
WI 13/1
A big shout for LBW and umpire raises his finger. Starc appealed loudly for LBW against Chris Gayle but the third umpire calls him NOT OUT after reviewing the decision. It was a good over by Starc which allowed 5 runs of it.
Wicket!!!
Patt Cummins struck in his first over and dismissed Lewin for only 1 run. After bowling 3 dot balls, Cummins got the wicket on his 4th delivery. Steve Smith makes no mistake in the slip and this was a start Kangaroos were hoping for.
WI 7/0
Chris Gayle and Edward Lewis walk in to bat for Windies. Both are explosive batsmen and people are expecting big shots from them. M Starc will start the proceedings for Australia. WI 7/0.
West Indies need 289 runs to win
After facing early blows, Australia scored 288-runs which is a respectable total. Thanks to Nathan Coulter-Nile and Steve Smith who played impressive innings of 92 and 73 runs and powered their side to set a total of 288 runs. West Indies now need 289 runs to win the match.
Wicket!!!
Braithwaite gets another wicket in the same over and with this wicket, Australia's innings comes to an end. Aussie scored 288 runs and now Windies need 289 runs to win the match.
Wicket!!!!
Coulter-Nile misses out his first hundred. He was caught by Cottrell on a good delivery of Brathwaite. Fans and players in the dressing room applause him with a standing ovation.
Aus 282/8
Coulter-Nile and Starc are batting now and only 12 balls are left for Australian innings. Team's total has reached 282 runs with the loss of 8 wickets. Coulter-Nile is close to his hundred and powering Kangaroos towards a good total.
Aus 277/8
At the end of 47th over, Australia scored 277 runs and now batsmen are hitting the ball hard to gather maximum runs as only 3 overs are left now. Pat Cummins was the last man to depart.
AUS 267/7
With Coulter-Nile's magnificent 6, Australia scores 267/7. Current Run Rate is 5.83. This is the highest score by a No. 8 batsman in World Cup history.
After 45 overs, Australia scores 252/ 7
After 45 overs, Australia scores 252 runs for 7 wickets. Pat Cummins and Coulter-Nile are on the crease.
Cummins comes to crease
Right-handed batsman Pat Cummins comes to the crease. Thomas has struck again and dismissed Smith who looking good. Cummins will join Coulter-Nile who is batting on 80 runs.
That's out! Caught!!!
Thomas to Smith, out Caught by Cottrell. The timing was good enough to go all the way. Smith c Cottrell b Thomas 73 of 103 balls.
AUS 245/6
After 44 overs Australia's score is 245/6. Smith scores 69 of 101 balls while Coulter-Nile scores 65 out of 47 balls. Kangaroos are now in a strong position and moving towards a good total after facing early blows.
Aus 214/6
Australian batsmen are playing really well now and Coulter-Nile is close to his half-century. Smith has rescued his team from a really tough situation and now eyeing to set a good total.
Aus 202/6
At the end of 39 overs, Australia has scored 202/6. Windies spinner Nurse is bowling equally well as pacers. He is not allowing batsmen to open their arms and score big. Powerplay 3 comes to the play, which means an extra fielder will be allowed out of the 30-yard circle.
50 up for Smith
Steve Smith scores a half-century. This inning is really special for his as it comes under pressure and will power Australia to set a fighting total. Smith took 81 balls to score 83 runs with 5 boundaries.
O Thomas continue to dominate
O Thomas, who took 4 wickets against Pakistan, is looking dangerous in this game too. He has already taken a wicket and captain is expecting more from him.
Smith cruises towards half-century
Smith has the responsibility to score a respectable total for Australia now. Former skipper has to play a big inning to compete against Windies, he is close to his half-century.
Wicket!!!!
Andre Russel strikes again. Alex Carey goes back after scoring 45 runs, Australia 147/6. Left-hander was playing well, but Russel broke the partnership and got 6th wicket for his side. New batsman Coulter-Nile joins Smith now.
West Indies in control
In 1975 West Indies had defeated Australia in the World Cup finals and lifted the cup. It seems like this team has the capability to repeat history and win the title again.
Aus 135/5
The left-hander is now taking on Windies spinners. A well-controlled reverse sweep adds 4 more runs to the total. Nurse has given 8 runs in his first over. Australians have steady the ship now.
Cottrell continues attack
Left-arm-pacer Cottrell has taken 2 wickets for 27 runs till now and continues to attack with his bouncers. Australian batsmen are having a really hard time as Windies pacers are asking questions with short balls.
Aus 117/5
It was close a close chance to get another breakthrough but the ball landed a few steps ahead of the fielder. Jason Holder would have got another wicket on bouncer. Smith 34, Carey 26. Aus 117/5.
100 up for Australia
Alex Carey hits 3 back to back boundaries and with those 12 runs, 100 comes up for Australia. Both the batsmen have now spent some time on crease and punishing the bad ball.
Boundary!!!
Alex Carey is batting well and after hitting a boundary he handovers the strike to Smith. Both the batsmen have held the fort and are building a much-needed partnership slowly.
Aus 86/5
At 20 overs, Australia has lost 5 wickets and only scored 84 runs. Steve Smith 23 (46) and Alex Carey 3 (19) are holding the crease for Australia. Windies pacers are seeking some more wickets here to end Austalia's innings.
Aus 80/5
Windies bowlers are trying to wrap Australia's inning soon. Carlos Brathwaite and Thomas Oshane are continuing the pace attack and looking for another wicket.
Wicket!!!
Marcus Stonis out for 19. Windies get another wicket. 5th breakthrough for the team. It's really a special match for West Indies side today as they have dominated Australia completely. Aus 79/5.
Aus 75/4 after 15 overs
In 15 overs, Australia has scored 75 runs and lost 4 wickets. Smith and Stonis are putting their every effort to build a partnership.
800th international match for West Indies
It's the 800th international match for West Indies and the team is playing like a champion. Windies have dominated Australia in match number 10 and it seems like bowlers will wrap the 5-time World Champion soon.
Australia 52/4
Marcus Stoinis and Steve Smith now have the responsibility to rescue their side from this tough situation. 2 back to back boundaries for Australia take the score to 52. Smith, a former skipper and an experienced batsman, has to play a big role here.
Australia 40/4
Windies are dominating the game and have got the perfect start. Pacers have removed 4 top order batsmen and put the Kangaroos under pressure. The five-time World Champions is playing like an underdog today. 4 down for 40 runs after 9 overs.