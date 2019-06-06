Australia Vs West Indies: Australia and West Indies will be locking horns today from 3:00 PM in the at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 today's match. The match has been scheduled at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Know where and how to watch Australia and West Indies match online or via live streaming in India, Australia, West Indies.

Australia Vs West Indies: Aaron Finch-led Australian cricket team and the West Indies are all set to take on one another at the Trent Bridge cricket ground today, June 6, 2019 and this will be the third match to be played in the city of Nottingham. This will be the 10th match of the tournament and both the captains of the team will face-off to bag the top ranks in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 table.

Initially, Australia and West Indies have both easily won their inaugural matches. While Australia fought against Afghanistan West Indies had won the match with 7 wickets against Pakistan.

When is Australia vs West Indies match, what is the local time in Australia, West Indies, India to watch the match?

Australia vs West Indies match has been scheduled on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. According to the local Indian Standard Time (IST), the match starts today at 3 PM, while according to Australian local time, the match is set to commence at 7:30 PM and in West Indies (WI), the match will begin at 4:30 AM.

Which TV channel will show live coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia vs West Indies match?

Australia vs West Indies LIVE cricket match will be streamed on the StarSports network channels.

How to watch Australia vs West Indies match online?

Australia vs West Indies ICC Cricket World Cup match is also live streamed on Hotstar. However, one should have a premium membership to watch live shows on hotstar.com. To get the latest updates readers on match previews, scores of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 keep visiting NewsX.com.

What is the venue for Australia vs West Indies match?

Australia vs West Indies match will be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Squads for Australia vs West Indies match:

Australian Squad: Aaron Finch (Captain), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins

West Indies Squad: Jason Holder (Captain), Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Nicholas Pooran (wicket-keeper), Ashley Nurse, Fabian Allen, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wicket-keeper), Oshane Thomas, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Evin Lewis.