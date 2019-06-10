Bangladesh is set to take on Sri Lanka today at the Bristol County Ground on the 16th game of the World Cup 2019. Bangladesh started their World Cup campaign by showing a brilliant performance against South Africa, with a 21-run victory But after that, they couldn't keep the momentum and handed a two-wicket loss by New Zealand followed by a massive defeat of 106 runs against England. On the other hand, Sri Lanka will try to stay optimistic in this match after facing a huge 10-wickets defeat against New Zealand.

Bangladesh is set to take on Sri Lanka today at the Bristol County Ground on the 16th game of the World Cup 2019. After getting thrashed by mighty England, Bangladesh will look to bounce back in the tournament against their Asian rival.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka is not having a great time in England. After a bizarre performance against New Zealand, Sri Lanka’s previous game against Pakistan has been washed out due to rain.

Bangladesh started their World Cup campaign by showing a brilliant performance against South Africa, with a 21-run victory. Bangladesh also scored their highest International score in the match, 330-6. But after that, they couldn’t keep the momentum and handed a two-wicket loss by New Zealand followed by a massive defeat of 106 runs against England. Despite a loss against England, Bangladesh has many reasons which can keep them positive ahead of this game. Their most experienced player and one of the best all-rounder in the World, Shakib Al Hasan is batting at no 3 in this World Cup. Shakib scored a hundred in the last match against England and currently the leading run scorer in the World Cup. Mushfiqur Rahim has been quite impressive as well, although their opening pair, Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar has not been able to give a solid start to the team yet.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka’s World Cup journey has been pretty ordinary so far. Sri Lanka will try to stay optimistic in this match after facing a huge 10-wickets defeat against New Zealand. Dimuth Karunaratne led side beat Afghanistan in a rain-shortened match and their match against Pakistan also squandered due to heavy rain. Nuwan Pradeep who took 4 wickets for 31 runs in Sri Lanka’s match against Afghanistan, will be absent in the match against Bangladesh.

Predicted playing XI

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mohammad Mithun/Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain/Rubel Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin/Rubel Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman.

Sri Lanka

Kusal Perera, Dimuth Karunaratane (C), Lahiru Thirimane, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Matthews, Dhananjay de Silva/ Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga.