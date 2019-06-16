Bangladesh is going to West Indies tomorrow June 16, Monday on 23rd match of the World Cup 2019 at County Ground, Taunton. West Indies and Bangladesh Both teams have faced a similar fate in the tournament so far and will desperately look to get a much-needed win to keep their hope alive for Play-offs.

West Indies is currently at the sixth spot in the table with just one win and two losses in the four games they played. Caribbeans still have six games in hand, where they have to win four matches. Taking into account that most of their challenging games are over, but winning 4 games out of 6 is never an easy task, especially in a massive tournament like World Cup. They played brilliantly against Pakistan in their first match but could not able to keep up the momentum in the next two matches. Against Australia, despite showing a disciplined performance they lose out in final few overs. They were also in a good position against South Africa before rain washed out their match.

On the other hand, Bangladesh started their World Cup campaign with an enthralling and unexpected win against South Africa. But after that, they had a quite similar fate as West Indies in the tournament so far. Bengal Tigers is at the seventh place currently in the points table. They won just in one match out of four matches they have played. Bangladesh’s most experienced cricketer Shakib Al Hasan is in great form in the World Cup and has played some brilliant innings as well but apart from that, no other Bangladeshi batsman could able to show even a decent performance at the festival of cricket.