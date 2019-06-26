Return of Bhuvaneshwar Kumar will take away some of the pressure from the Virat Kohli who has had a tough time dealing with the injuries to India's key players. Bhuvaneshwar is rated highly by Kohli and he is a handy batsman and that gives him an edge over Mohammad Shami.

Injury-hit Indian team management was relieved at Bhuvaneshwar Kumar’s come back near to full fitness in the nets. The Indian speedster bowled for a considerable period of time targeting at a single stump. He was monitored by the experienced eyes of the Chief of the selection committee of India MSK Prasad who donned the wicketkeeping gloves again to monitor the progress of the Indian opening bowler from the closest quarters.

Bhuvaneshwar Kumar is rated highly by the team management as Indian Bowling coach Bharat Arun has clarified if he will be fully fit before the clash against west indies, he will replace the hero of the last match Mohammad Shami who took a match-winning hat-trick.

The net session hinted at the strategies India might adopt in the coming matches. MS Dhoni who doesn’t sweep the ball until he is batting on rank turners was seen practicing sweep shots. He was stranded by the Afghanistan spinners which led to reopening of the debate if he is a liability on Indian batting. The new entrant into the team Rishabh Pant had an extended hit in the nets.

The Indian team will have the problem of plenty if Bhubneshwar Kumar is deemed fit for the match on June 27 and that is a positive headache for the team management believes Bowling coach Bharat Arun.

India is positioned at no. 3 on the points table with 4 wins out of the 5 matches they have played so far in the ICC World Cup. They will be elated by the news of Bhuvaneshwar’s comeback from injury as Shikhar Dhawan had already been ruled out from the tournament.