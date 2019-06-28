Team India's orange jersey for England match is here: The BCCI has released the pictures of new orange and blue away jersey for team India for World Cup match against England on Sunday. Virat Kohli-led team will sport new jersey and make a departure from their blue jersey at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Team India’s orange jersey for England match is here: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday released the new orange and blue away jersey for team India for World Cup clash against England on Sunday. The apex cricket body uploaded the front and back side of the jersey on its Twitter handle. The team will debut new jersey and make a departure from their traditional blue jersey at Edgbaston in their seventh match of the tournament. It will be sported to make team India look different as England have a similar sky blue colour jersey.

Earlier in a day, Nike India unveiled a new kit for the Virat Kohli-led team. In a press release, the official sponsor of the BCCI said that the away kit is designed to enhance dynamic movements and modern requirement of the sport and the athletes, adding that the new engineered mesh and strategically placed sweat zones help enhanced breathability for the team on the field, new placket construction, the flex crest, garment cut angles and slash taping all add to making the new jersey lighter, more breathable and helps the athletes be agile on the field.

Kohli and company have reached Birmingham to take on tournament favorites England in the 38th match of the ICC’s biggest event. India are the lone side among ten nations which have remained unbeaten so far in the tournament. They are currently standing at the second spot of the points table with 11 points from six games. The one match against New Zealand was washed-out.

On the other side, it will be a do-or-die situation for England which are staying at the fourth spot with eight points from six games. They have lost two matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.