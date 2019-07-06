Sanjay Majrekar has been slammed in a much sarcastic way on twitter by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) which is Ravindra Jadeja's Indian Premier League (IPL) team following the Jadeja-Manjrekar clash.

Ex-Indian Cricketer, now a commentator, Sanjay Manjrekar was mercilessly slammed on Twitter by Ravindra Jadeja after he addressed the all-rounder as a bits and pieces player. Following the less needed criticism, Jadeja was not in the mood to spare Majrekar as he decided to slam him on the basis of facts and termed what Majrekar said as “Verbal Diarrhoea”. As soon as the controversy went viral on various social media platforms, Jadeja’s Indian Premier League (IPL) team, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) tweeted with a pinch of sarcasm. Ravindra Jadeja is still an important part of the 15-member squad of the Indian Cricket team but has not got any chance to prove himself on the field. He has been benched in the tournament as Virat Kohli preferred Yuzvendra Chahal more over the all-rounder.

Instead of all the unfavourable situations, Jadeja is always addressed as one of the important parts of the team. As Manjrekar called him a bits and pieces player, his IPL team Chennai Super Kings showed their love and respect for the 30-year-old all rounder. CSK tweeted that they love Jadeja to bits, to pieces and eight times around the moon and back. CSK used their hashtags #whistlepodu and #yellolove also and slammed Majrekar indirectly.

Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.@sanjaymanjrekar — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 3, 2019

Majrekar said previously that, he is not a big fan of the bits and pieces player Ravindra Jadeja at the point of time of his career in the 50-over cricket. He concluded his statement that he will rather have a batsman and a spinner in place of Jadeja.