Chris Gayle, by reversing his retirement from the two long forms of international cricket has tried to re-establish the fact that he is not so much against the long forms of the game once he was. He has tried to give a message to his countrymen who have completely disowned the longer versions of the game.

Chris Gayle has given his fans a pleasant surprise by announcing that he would extend his retirement plan after the world cup 2019 and mow will hang up his boots after the home series against India following the world cup. The swashbuckling opener from Jamaica who is arguably the greatest T20 batsman of this generation disclosed his plan while talking to reporters in Manchester. He specifically expressed his interest in playing a test match against the Indian team but ruled out his presence from the T20s against India which will be played in the United States as well.

Chris Gayle is having a great time in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019 where he has hit some big runs with the help of some lusty hits that earned him the tag of the ‘universe boss.’ He has a very good record in red ball cricket and ha played some remarkable innings in the longest format of the game. He has played 103 tests for the West Indies and has aggregated 7214 runs at a very good average of 42.18. He top scored by smashing South Africa for 333 runs in a home test match.

Chris Gayle is the player who initiated the pathways for the international players across the world to co-opt league cricket with international cricket. He has been a marquee player for the teams he played for in the leagues such as Indian Preview League, Big Bash league, Carribean Premier League, etc. The advent of T20s has made Chris Gayle a figure of world cricket who absolutely dominates the short spheres of T20 games. He has played 384 T20 matches in his career amassing 12808 runs with an outstanding average of 39.04 and the best score of 175.