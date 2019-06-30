English batsmen Jonny Bairstow, who hammered Indian bowling line up and powered his side to post a gigantic total 337 runs against India on Sunday, was named Man Of The Match for his blitzkrieg 111 runs. With his powerful ton, England defeated India by 31 runs and stopped India’s winning streak. In the post-match ceremony, Jhonny Bairstow thanked his IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad’s mentor VVS Laxman for his very very special advice before the high-voltage match against India. Right-handed batsman said that VVS Laxman’s advice on how to play Indian spinners and to build a big inning helped him to perform the best in a crucial game.

Jonny Bairstow took 109 balls to score 111 runs with 10 boundaries and 4 sixers. In the World Cup 2019, Bairstow has scored 356 runs in 8 matches. His heroic inning helped England to stop India’s winning streak and move a step close to the World Cup semis. Bairstow is also the 3rd batsmen to hit the most number of sixes at the ICC Cricket World Cup.