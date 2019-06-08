England vs Bangladesh: England is scheduled to take on Bangladesh on June 8th, 2019 at 3 PM for the 2019 ICC World Cup. The exciting match is going to be played at The Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, Wales. Know where and how to watch England vs Bangladesh match today online or via streaming services in India, England and Bangladesh.

England vs Bangladesh: England and Bangladesh will be at the loggerheads today for a crucial world cup match. The match between the two is scheduled to commence at 3 PM IST today, on June 8 at The Sophia Gardens, Cardiff in Wales. England and Bangladesh have met thrice in World Cup matches in the past, in which Bangladesh holds an edge of 2-1. Bangladesh had registered victories in 2015 and in 2011 World Cup matches whereas England won only way back in 2007 in a World Cup match against Bangladesh.

Talking about their journey so far, England started in the tournament with a victory against South Africa but then crashed with a disappointing performance against Pakistan. Bangladesh on the other hand in the first match had an astonishing victory against South Africa followed by a defeat to New Zealand. Hence it will be interesting to see how this match between the two teams turns out to be.

When is England vs Bangladesh match, what time will the match begin?

The England vs Bangladesh match is to take place today on June 8, 2019 at 3 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The match in England will begin at 09:30 AM and it will start at 2:30 pm in Bangladesh.

How to watch England vs Bangladesh match online?

The match will be streamed live online on Hotstar. However, you require a premium Hotstar membership to view live videos. Latest live updates will also be available on newsx.com.

What is the venue for England vs Bangladesh match?

The England vs Bangladesh ICC match will be played at The Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground, Cardiff, Wales.

Line-up for England vs Bangladesh match:

England Squad: Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran, James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett, Liam Dawson, Jason Roy,

Bangladesh Squad: Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Abu Jayed, Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan.