England Vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup Final, ENG vs NZ Live Updates: Eoin Morgan-led England and Kane Williamson-led New Zealand are set to face each other in the final game of World Cup 2019 at Lord’s. Both pre-tournament favorites and Kiwis will be eyeing to win the title for the first time as they have never done it before despite making it to the finals for several times. It will be 10th World Cup clash between the two teams.
Both the sides are equipped with world class players who can turn the game away from opponent side at any time. England have Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan and Jofra Archer. New Zealand posses Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult.
England booked the final berth after defeating Australia in a one-sided match while Kiwis defeated India in the semi-final. The hosts won six out of nine games in the league stage while the Black Caps won five games. They narrowly escaped World Cup exit, all thanks to their positive net run-rate. Pakistan were having similar points as that of New Zealand but Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side were having negative net run-rate.
Squads:
England Squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Adil Rashid, Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Liam Plunkett, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali, James Vince, Mark Wood, Liam Dawson and Tom Curran.
New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham (wk), Henry Nicholls, Martin Guptill, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme Ross Taylor, Matt Henry, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Tom Blundell, Colin Munro and Tim Southee.
Here are the live updates of England vs New Zealand World Cup Final:
Live Updates
New Zealand survive first 6 overs, 27/0
New Zealand have so far survived the strong bowling attack of Chris woakes and Jofra Archer. In the first six overs, Kiwis scored 30 runs without giving any wicket. Eoin Morgan-led side are desperately looking for wickets. Will there be a change in bowling?
12 runs off Archer's over
It was a an expensive over for Jofra Archer who conceded 12 runs in his second over. Martin Guptill smashed a sixer and a boundary off Archer's second and fourth delivery respectively. Guptill's individual score has reached 17 off 15 balls. On the other side, Henry is on three.
3 runs off Archer
Jofra Archer has conceded three runs in his first over of the World Cup final. England have a strong bowling attack. They will be eyeing to restrict Kiwis on a low total. On the other side, the Black Caps will be looking for a high score. SCore reached 9 after two overs.
5 runs of Woakes
Five runs have come from the first over of the final. Martin Guptill faced all the six deliveries of Chris Woakes. The right-handed batsman smashed fifth delivery for a four. Jofra Archer will be bowling second over. He is one of the leading takers in the tournament.
Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls at crease
Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls will start New Zealand's innings. On the other side, Chris Woakes will begin it for England. Both the batsmen will be looking for a partnership to lay the foundation for a big total.
New Zealand to bat first
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has won the toss and decided to bat first. Kiwis will be eyeing to post a high total.
