England Vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup Final, ENG vs NZ Live Updates: Eoin Morgan-led England and Kane Williamson-led New Zealand are set to face each other in the final game of World Cup 2019 at Lord’s. Both pre-tournament favorites and Kiwis will be eyeing to win the title for the first time as they have never done it before despite making it to the finals for several times. It will be 10th World Cup clash between the two teams.

Both the sides are equipped with world class players who can turn the game away from opponent side at any time. England have Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan and Jofra Archer. New Zealand posses Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult.

England booked the final berth after defeating Australia in a one-sided match while Kiwis defeated India in the semi-final. The hosts won six out of nine games in the league stage while the Black Caps won five games. They narrowly escaped World Cup exit, all thanks to their positive net run-rate. Pakistan were having similar points as that of New Zealand but Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side were having negative net run-rate.

Squads:

England Squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Adil Rashid, Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Liam Plunkett, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali, James Vince, Mark Wood, Liam Dawson and Tom Curran.

New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham (wk), Henry Nicholls, Martin Guptill, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme Ross Taylor, Matt Henry, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Tom Blundell, Colin Munro and Tim Southee.

Here are the live updates of England vs New Zealand World Cup Final: