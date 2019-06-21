The host England will take on the Lankan lions in this match of the ICC World cup 2019. The English men will have an eye on the semifinalist birth for the world cup whereas Sri Lanka will need to play out of their skin to beat or challenge this English line-up. Sri Lanka has not played well for a long period of time to challenge the good teams and their position on the points table shows exactly that. Their batting has failed against good bowling and bowling have failed to perform well even in bowling friendly conditions. They were thrashed by Ne Zealanders on a seaming pitch and later on when Bowlers had a chance to challenge the Kiwi batsmen, they failed to stop Guptill and Munro’s onslaught.
England, on the other hand, has been in tremendous form and barring one match against Pakistan, they have beaten every team with outstanding hitting in batting and some good bowling performances led by the promising Jofra Archer. he has strengthened the English bowling line up and backed up with the power-packed batting line up, England is a team to beat in this world cup.
Sri Lanka XI : 1 Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), 2 Kusal Perera (wk), 3 Avishka Fernando, 4 Kusal Mendis, 5 Angelo Mathews, 6 Jeevan Mendis, 7 Dhananjaya de Silva, 8 Thisara Perera, 9 Isuru Udana, 10 Lasith Malinga, 11 Nuwan Pradeep
England XI: 1 Jonny Bairstow, 2 James Vince, 3 Joe Root, 4 Eoin Morgan (capt), 5 Ben Stokes, 6 Jos Buttler (wk), 7 Moeen Ali, 8 Chris Woakes, 9 Adil Rashid, 10 Jofra Archer, 11 Mark Wood
Live Updates
SL 62/3 in 13 overs
Big wicket! Another one down caught at third man. Fernando was looking dangerous but now he is gone now attempted one shot too many. England was looking for this wicket badly and they have got it with some help from Fernando himself. Angelo Mathews is the next man in.
SL 60/2 in 12.3 overs
Mark Wood bowling in the right channel for this pitch. Not too full and not too short. Just back of a length on the line of the stumps. No real chance for the batsmen to score.
SL 59/2 in 12 overs
A good over from Stokes comes to the end. He bowled it on the stumps and targeted the pads of Mendis. Wicket to wicket bowling is the way forward here on this pitch.
SL 58/2 in 11.3 overs
Ben Stokes comes into the attack. he has not taken many wickets but bowled well in this world cup. Mendis is playing on 7 runs from 19 balls and he needs to rotate the strike well here.
SL 56/2 in 11 overs
5o runs come up for Sri Lanka and Fernando has 42 out of them. He batted at number three and has taken on the English bowlers remarkably. Mark Wood starts his spell with a good over but spoilt it on the last ball giving a boundary.
SL 49/2 in 10.3 overs
Mark wood into the attack now and has bowled on the stumps. England will hope to get Fernando out now for the fact that he can take the game away in space of 30-40 balls.
SL 48/2 in 10 overs
A six and a four on the consecutive balls and Fernando has got Archer under pressure here. Not really bad balls those but brilliant shots to attack the best bowler of England. This will force Morgan to think something different.
SL 37/2 in 9 overs
Woakes pulls it back brilliantly bowling short of good length balls. He has now understood the ball is not going to swing and bowling full will be like presenting the drive balls.
SL 37/2 in 8.3 overs
A half-tracker from Woakes and smashed over the infield by Fernando who is batting on 31 from 25 deliveries. He has been in sublime touch against both English bowlers.
SL 31/2 in 8 overs
A probing over end as a maiden over from Archer. He had Mendis in an all sorts of trouble with the full as well as short balls on the off stump. Menids can play long inning if he can see off this spell.
sl 31/2 in 7.3 overs
Archer is back for his 4th over and he's bowing tight lines against Mendis. Mendis is poking against away going deliveries of Archer and unable to find the middle of his bat.
SL 31/2 in 7 overs
Fernando not leaving any opportunities to score runs here. Overpitched on the stump and drives the ball down the ground for a boundary. Fernando is on the charge against the new ball.
SL 26/2 in 6.3 overs
Three slips are now in place for Woakes who is taking the ball away from the right-handers. Strayed on the pads and tucked away to mid-on for a single. Edged on the third ball but it went away from the third slip to the third man fielder.
SL 24/2 in 6 overs
Short on the body and hooked for six by Fernando and followed that up with a thumping drive for 4. He's attacking England's best bowler in this world cup. If he can sustain for long, England can be put under pressure.
SL 14/2 in 5.3 overs
A brilliant 1st ball from Archer followed by a brilliant back foot drive by Fernando through the cover. Archer is a real threat here on this unresponsive pitch as well.
SL 10/2 in 5 overs
Tight bowling from Woakes on the stumps and Sri Lanka finding it tough to score runs here. They are not trying to hit aggressive shots here and managing to hit the balls in gaps for runs. No real swing here for Woakes.
SL 4/2 in 3 overs
Great over from Woakes and England are all over Sri Lanka here with the new balls. Poor shot by Perera to give England a real advantage. The two batsmen will try to minimise the damage now.
SL 3/2 in 2.2 overs
Avishka Fernando is the next man in at number 3. Kusal Perera gone with an ugly slash attempted over the mid of. Leading edge carried straight to the third man and Moeen Ali takes a dolly. SL is in trouble here. Kusal Mendis is the next man in.
SL 3/1 in 2 overs
Gone!! Pitched on off stump and, moved away off the seam to take Krunaratne's edge. Butler takes an edge. Pitch is flat and with no real grass. SL had to bat first after winning the toss. Anything under 300 will not be safe here.
SL 2/0 in 1 overs
Chris Woakes started the proceedings and Karunaratne and Kusal Perera faced him for the first over of the game. Woakes is bowling full here in search of swing and two slips are placed for the outside edge.
