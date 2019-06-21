English bowlers will come hard with the two new balls against under pressure top order batsmen of Sri Lanka while Sri Lankan batsmen will look to play it safe in the mandatory powerplay.

The host England will take on the Lankan lions in this match of the ICC World cup 2019. The English men will have an eye on the semifinalist birth for the world cup whereas Sri Lanka will need to play out of their skin to beat or challenge this English line-up. Sri Lanka has not played well for a long period of time to challenge the good teams and their position on the points table shows exactly that. Their batting has failed against good bowling and bowling have failed to perform well even in bowling friendly conditions. They were thrashed by Ne Zealanders on a seaming pitch and later on when Bowlers had a chance to challenge the Kiwi batsmen, they failed to stop Guptill and Munro’s onslaught.

England, on the other hand, has been in tremendous form and barring one match against Pakistan, they have beaten every team with outstanding hitting in batting and some good bowling performances led by the promising Jofra Archer. he has strengthened the English bowling line up and backed up with the power-packed batting line up, England is a team to beat in this world cup.

Sri Lanka XI : 1 Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), 2 Kusal Perera (wk), 3 Avishka Fernando, 4 Kusal Mendis, 5 Angelo Mathews, 6 Jeevan Mendis, 7 Dhananjaya de Silva, 8 Thisara Perera, 9 Isuru Udana, 10 Lasith Malinga, 11 Nuwan Pradeep

England XI: 1 Jonny Bairstow, 2 James Vince, 3 Joe Root, 4 Eoin Morgan (capt), 5 Ben Stokes, 6 Jos Buttler (wk), 7 Moeen Ali, 8 Chris Woakes, 9 Adil Rashid, 10 Jofra Archer, 11 Mark Wood