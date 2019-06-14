England vs West Indies ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 LIVE updates: English captain Eon Morgan has won the toss and invited Windies to bat first at the Rose Bowl cricket stadium in England's Southampton.

England vs West Indies ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 LIVE updates: The host England will take on West Indies today in the match number 19 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The enthralling encounter will be held at the Rose Bowl cricket stadium in England’s Southampton. Both the teams are loaded with match-winners and will be eyeing to beat each other to clinch 2 precious points.

Squads:

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

West Indies: Jason Holder (captain), Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas.