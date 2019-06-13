England vs West Indies ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match preview: The Rose Bowl stadium of England's Southampton is all set to host another enthralling contest of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. On Friday, England will take on West Indies and both the teams would be eyeing to beat each other to get 2 more valuable points.

England vs West Indies ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match preview: The host England will face West Indies on Friday, June 13, in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match number 19 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. Both the teams are loaded with match-winners and will be eyeing to beat each other to clinch 2 precious points. English side had started their World Cup 2019 run on a winning note as they defeated South Africa in the curtain raiser match by a huge margin of 104 runs. Ben Stokes and Eon Morgan were the stars of that match who helped their side to mark a thumping victory.

In the second match, England lost to Pakistan as they fall 14 runs short of the winning total. In front of Pakistan’s strong pace attack, the strong English batting line-up collapsed like a house of cards, hence hosts faced their first defeated of the tournament.

The 3rd game was against Bangladesh, which helped the home team to bounce back on the winning track and add 2 more points to the bag. Thanks to Jason Roy’s heroic 153-run innings, England won the match by 106 runs. Now the team has to face Windies who are known as the dark horses in the tournament.

West Indies have only won one match in the tournament so far against Pakistan by 7 wickets. A game was abandoned and on one occasion they lost to Australia in a neck to neck battle by 15 runs. Windies have a great economy but they were unlucky as they missed one game.

Friday’s match is expected to be another nail-biter as both the sides are keen to win the crucial points as raise their confidence and position at the teams standing. Ahead of the match day, Eon Morgan in a presser said that West Indies have a great batting line-up with explosive batsmen.

"They are a strong outfit, they are explosive with the bat." Eoin Morgan is wary of a dangerous West Indies ahead of tomorrow's #CWC19 meeting.#WeAreEngland pic.twitter.com/3DCzN3nLh9 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 13, 2019

While Jason Holder said that his side just wants to focus on performing against England and not the meeting with Jofra Archer.

"Our job is to beat England, I'm not going to narrow it just down to Jofra Archer." Jason Holder wants his side to focus on performing against England and not the meeting with Jofra Archer.#MenInMaroon | #CWC19 | ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/8Nnmd0fQra — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 13, 2019

Key Players to watch out:

Although English conditions are good for pacers, still all eyes will be on top order batsmen Jason Roy, Jos Butler, Jhonny Bairstow, Chris Gayle, Carlos Braithwaite and Andre Russel could be the big hitters for West India vs England match

Squads:

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

West Indies: Jason Holder (captain), Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas.

