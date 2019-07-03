Gautam Gambhir lashes out at BCCI selection panel after Ambati Rayudu's retirement: Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday blasted the BCCI selection panel for snubbing Ambati Rayudu, following his retirement from all forms of cricket. Rayudu scored 1694 in 55 ODIs with an average of 47.05. He has also smashed three centuries and 10 half-centuries.

Gautam Gambhir lashes out at BCCI selection panel after Ambati Rayudu’s retirement: Former India opener Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday came down heavily on the BCCI selection panel, following the resignation of middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu from all forms of cricket. After the 33-year-old cricketer announced to quit cricket, cricketer-turned-politician expressed his disappointment on Twitter. Blasting the selectors, he said that what surprises him most is that the entire BCCI current selection panel had an unfulfilled career themselves.

He went to say that the members of section panel led by MSK Prasad failed to give a fair run to a talent like Rayudu. Gambhir, who is currently in England, said that despite scoring three tons and 10 fifties in international cricket, he was not given an opportunity. He said that the selection panel comprising of five members, cannot make the number of runs that Rayudu scored for the nation. The right-handed batsman said that he felt sad about Rayudu’s retirement.

What surprises me most is that the entire @BCCI current selection panel had an unfulfilled career themselves!!!Even then they could not give a fair run to talent like @RayuduAmbati. What a shame!!! While it’s important to win titles, guess it’s more important to have a heart. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 3, 2019

Following the injury of Vijay Shankar, the selectors named Mayank Agarwal as his replacement and snubbed Rayudu. The BCCI had put him in the standby list after the announcement of ICC Cricket World Cup squad. After opener Shikhar Dhawan injured his thumb during a clash with Australia, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Panty was called in.

But when Vijay Shankar got a toe injury during a practice session, the five-member panel preferred Mayank Agarwal as his replacement and sidelined Rayudu. Earlier, when he did not find his name in the 15-member squad, Rayudu tweeted a cheeky tweet, saying that just ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the World Cup.