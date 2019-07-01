Former Pakistan cricketer Waqar Younis got trolled on Monday after he raised finger on Virat Kohli-led Team India. In a comment, Waqar Younis had said that India lost to England intentionally as they wanted to make it difficult for Pakistan to qualify for World Cup semis. Waqar was trying to target Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni for not achieving the target of 338 runs against England. England not just stopped India’s winning streak but kept their hopes alive to qualify to the next round.

Pakistan former cricketers and fans who are criticising Team India today were seeking support and were praying for Virat Kohli and men’s victory. In his tweet Waqar said, It’s not who you are, what you do in life defines who you are, me not bothered if Pakistan gets to the semis or not but one thing is for sure, the sportsmanship of few Champions got tested and they failed badly #INDvsEND #CWC2019.

After which he faced the heat from Indian fans, a social media users said you guys should win on your own strength. Don’t whine on SM. Others won’t do it for you. It is others’ game. Why the hell they should play it for you?

For all the latest ICC World Cup 2019 News, download NewsX App

 