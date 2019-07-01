Hahaha! Pakistan wants to be in World Cup semis and seeking support from others, Tweeple troll Waqar Younis after he questions Indian cricketers' sportsmanship

Former Pakistan cricketer Waqar Younis got trolled on Monday after he raised finger on Virat Kohli-led Team India. In a comment, Waqar Younis had said that India lost to England intentionally as they wanted to make it difficult for Pakistan to qualify for World Cup semis. Waqar was trying to target Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni for not achieving the target of 338 runs against England. England not just stopped India’s winning streak but kept their hopes alive to qualify to the next round.

Pakistan former cricketers and fans who are criticising Team India today were seeking support and were praying for Virat Kohli and men’s victory. In his tweet Waqar said, It’s not who you are, what you do in life defines who you are, me not bothered if Pakistan gets to the semis or not but one thing is for sure, the sportsmanship of few Champions got tested and they failed badly #INDvsEND #CWC2019.

After which he faced the heat from Indian fans, a social media users said you guys should win on your own strength. Don’t whine on SM. Others won’t do it for you. It is others’ game. Why the hell they should play it for you?

How can you make such allegations ? When you team plays badly consistently at the start of the CWC that time u didn’t suspect any foul play ?? Our team plays one bad game & All Hell Breaks Lose On PAK Twitter 🤷🏻‍♀️ Please concentrate on your team’s progress 🙄 — Dr Khushboo 🤭 (@khushikadri) July 1, 2019

If u wish to qualify, qualify on your own merit… why badmouth others if u lack competence at the first place… — Aaya To Modi Hi (@KapsJosh) July 1, 2019

Very irresponsible tweet. Who are u pass such judgement? If ur team suspect any foul play, lodge a complaint with ICC, let them investigate. There are hundreds of instances where ur team have collapsed like a pack of cards from a winning situation. Shall we pass the judgement? — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) July 1, 2019

Stop being a moaner. No favour should be expected from any opposition in a big tournament like the worldcup. Best 4 make it to semifinals and they have made it fair and square. If your team doesnt reach, head back home and introspect. No point expecting favours from ‘champions’ — Ⓜ️cMeniman 🇦🇺 (@mcmeniman777) July 1, 2019