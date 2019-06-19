ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia vs Bangladesh match preview: The 25th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will be played between the defending champion Australia and Bangladesh. The match will commence at 3:00 PM IST at the Trent Bridge stadium located in Nottingham. While Australia is at the second position on the points table with 4 wins out of the five matches played in the tournament so far, Bangladesh has surprised everyone by being at the fifth position on the points table as the team is trying to give its best in the tournament. In tomorrow’s match, Bangladesh will try to make it tough for Australia and bag victory, on the other hand, Australia will keep its aim clear to thrash Bangladesh and maintain a strong hold on the points table.

Bangladesh defeated West Indies by 7 wickets with around 51 deliveries left. Shakib Al Hasan’s all-round performance was too terrific to be handled by West Indies. Bangladesh is at the fifth position on the points table of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The match scheduled on Thursday, June 20, 2019, is going to be a challenging one for Bangladesh as they have to face the Aussies who are the defending champions and at the second place at the tournament’s points table.

On the other hand, Australia has delivered a dominant performance in the four matches played out of five in the tournament so far. Australia only lost the match against India. Aaron Finch lead Australia has performed brilliantly in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and the team is going to be at the dominant side in the 25th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. as per the face off of both the teams in considered, Australia has registered a win in 18 out of 20 ODI’s played against Bangladesh and tomorrow the defending champions will look forward to register an easy win and top the points table.

Squads:

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Steve Smith, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Abu Jayed, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Mithun