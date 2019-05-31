ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Chris Gayle, Oshane Thomas, Jason Holder star as West Indies beat Pakistan by 7 wickets: All thanks to the bowlers including Oshane Thomas and skipper Jason Holder who restrict Pakistan to a low total. Pakistan's strong batting-line up witnessed a complete collapse.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Chris Gayle, Oshane Thomas, Jason Holder star as West Indies beat Pakistan by 7 wickets: West Indies thrashed Pakistan in the second match of Cricket World Cup (CWC 2019) by seven wickets at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. All thanks to the bowlers including Oshane Thomas and skipper Jason Holder who restricted Pakistan to a low total. Pakistan’s strong batting-line up witnessed a complete collapse.

West Indies chased 108 comfortably for the loss of just three wickets in 13.4 overs. Chris Gayle scored a fast fifty off 34 balls coupled with three sixes and six boundaries. Nicholas Pooran and Shimon Hetmyer remained unbeaten for 34 and 7 respectively. Wicketkeeper-batsman Shai Hope scored 11 while Darren Bravo departed without troubling the scorer.

West Indies win! Oshane Thomas starred with the ball while Chris Gayle top-scored with a quick fifty as the #MenInMaroon cruised to a comfortable seven-wicket win in their #CWC19 opener against Pakistan. #WIvPAK SCORECARD 👇https://t.co/YTelzKYwRl pic.twitter.com/HYW65Bn7yD — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) May 31, 2019

For Pakistan, only Mohamad Amir could pick up wickets whereas Wahab Riaz and Hasan Ali could not deliver. Amir dismissed all the three wickets of West Indies. He conceded 26 runs in six overs. His bowling is seen as a positive sign for Pakistan which struggled against England in the recent series.

Batting first, the first wicket of Pakistan fell for 17 when Imam-ul-Haq gave his wicket to Sheldon Cottrell. It was followed by dismissals of Fakhar Zaman and Haris Sohail. Pakistan lost six wickets for 21 runs. At the last wicket, Raiz and Amir scored 22 runs, the highest partnership in the inning.

Paceman @iamamirofficial became Pakistan's first bowler to take a wicket in #CWC19 He sent back Shai Hope early for 11. https://t.co/YjpuUnF1jh — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) May 31, 2019

After the loss, Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed said that once you lose the toss in these conditions followed by losing wickets, it is not easy to come back. He said that they need to play positive cricket to stay in the tournament. Reacting to Pakistan’s poor performance, former pacer Shoaib Akhtar said that he was speechless.