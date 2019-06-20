ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England vs Sri Lanka: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019's 27th match will be played between England and Sri Lanka. The match will be played at Headingley as 3:00 PM IST.

The 27th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will be played between the host England and Sri Lanka. The match is going to be a do or die match for Sri Lanka as they need to register a win in this match in order to maintain their hopes of getting into the semi-finals of the tournament. The Lankan lions have won a single match so far in the tournament against Afghanistan in a game affected by the rain and the team has been brutally thrashed by New Zealand and Australia previously in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. On the other hand, England is in most favourable conditions as it England’s home ground and they have a strong hold on the positions table. England has won four out of five games and has scored 300 plus in all the four games.

When and where is England vs Sri Lanka match, what time will the match begin?

The England vs Sri Lanka match is scheduled to take place tomorrow, June 21, 2019, at 3 PM IST, 7:30 pm in England,3:00 pm in Sri Lanka, at the Headingley Cricket Ground in Nottingham, England. The toss is scheduled at 2:30 PM.

Which TV channel will show live coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England vs Sri Lanka match?

The England vs Sri Lanka match will be streamed live on the Star Sports Network channels in both standard and HD formats.

How to watch England vs Sri Lanka match online?

The England vs Sri Lanka match will be streamed online on Hotstar. Viewers can tune in to Newsx.com to receive live match updates.

What is the venue for England vs Sri Lanka match?

The England vs Sri Lanka match will be held at the Yorkshire Cricket Ground, Headingly, England.

Squads

England: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Dhananjaya de Silva, Nuwan Pradeep, Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay.