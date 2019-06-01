New Zealand vs Sri Lanka live cricket score, live updates ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: At the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, New Zealand will take on Sri Lanka at the Sophia stadium today. New Zealand captain Kane Willaimson has won the toss and invited Sri Lanka to bat first. The match will start at 3 pm (IST).

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka live cricket score, live updates ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: The third and the most interesting match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will be played between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at the Sophia stadium today (Saturday, May 1, 2019). The match will start at NZ local time at 9:30 PM and SL local time at 3:00 PM. The live telecast of the match will be streamed at Star Sports Network and hotstar.com.

The international cricketing extravaganza is on and fans all over the world are excited to witness the latest format of the sport. Today’s game between New Zealand and Sri Lanka is going to be an action-packed event. The match will be played at the Sophia stadium and is the third match of the ICC Cricket World Cup. The live telecast of the match will start from 3:00 PM as per the Indian Standard Time (IST). New Zealand is going to be at a stronger position in the match as in one of the previous warm-up matches, the black caps defeated Team India by 6 wickets. On the other hand, Sri Lanka tasted defeat in the warm-up match against South Africa.

An aggressive New Zealand team delivered a high voltage bowling performance against India but in the very second

match, West Indies batsmen thrashed the Kiwi bowlers as they scored 421 runs against New Zealand in the warm-up match.

The Sri Lankan cricket team is having a hard time as they lost both the warm-up matches against South Africa and Australia.

In the cricket world cup edition of 2015, the Kiwis bagged their first victory by smashing Sri Lanka by 98 runs. So, New Zealand is going to try its best to repeat the history but that doesn’t mean its a one-sided match. Sri Lanka is also going to give a super energetic performance as it has previously failed to do so in the warm-up matches.