New Zealand vs Sri Lanka live cricket score, live updates ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: The third and the most interesting match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will be played between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at the Sophia stadium today (Saturday, May 1, 2019). The match will start at NZ local time at 9:30 PM and SL local time at 3:00 PM. The live telecast of the match will be streamed at Star Sports Network and hotstar.com.
The international cricketing extravaganza is on and fans all over the world are excited to witness the latest format of the sport. Today’s game between New Zealand and Sri Lanka is going to be an action-packed event. The match will be played at the Sophia stadium and is the third match of the ICC Cricket World Cup. The live telecast of the match will start from 3:00 PM as per the Indian Standard Time (IST). New Zealand is going to be at a stronger position in the match as in one of the previous warm-up matches, the black caps defeated Team India by 6 wickets. On the other hand, Sri Lanka tasted defeat in the warm-up match against South Africa.
An aggressive New Zealand team delivered a high voltage bowling performance against India but in the very second
match, West Indies batsmen thrashed the Kiwi bowlers as they scored 421 runs against New Zealand in the warm-up match.
The Sri Lankan cricket team is having a hard time as they lost both the warm-up matches against South Africa and Australia.
In the cricket world cup edition of 2015, the Kiwis bagged their first victory by smashing Sri Lanka by 98 runs. So, New Zealand is going to try its best to repeat the history but that doesn’t mean its a one-sided match. Sri Lanka is also going to give a super energetic performance as it has previously failed to do so in the warm-up matches.
Live Updates
Sri Lanka 41 for 1 in 7 overs
After seven overs, Sri Lanka score 41 for the loss 1 wicket. Kusal Perera smashes back to back boundaries off Trent Boult. His individual score reaches 22 in 17 balls coupled with four boundaries. Kiwis bowlers trying to break the partnership.
Sri Lanka score 25 for 1
Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Perera on the crease as Sri Lanka score reaches 25 for 1 after five overs. Back to back boundaries. It seems like New Zealand has taken an early lead in the match.
Sri Lanka 20 for 1 in 4 overs
Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Perera on the crease. Trent Boult goes wicketless after completing two overs. He conceded 11 runs. Boult who is known for his pace is looking forward to get another breakthrough.
Sri Lanka 12 for 1
Matt Henry trying to give Sri Lanka another blow. Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Perera trying to stitch a partnership. After three overs, Sri Lanka 12 for 1.
Sri Lanka 7 for 1
Kusal Perera comes to the crease after Sri Lanka lost opener Lahiru Thirimanne. The score reaches 7 for the loss of 1 wicket in two overs.
Wicketttttt!!!!!
After hitting a boundary on the first ball of the match, Lahiru Thirumanne walks back to the pavilion. He was LBW by James Mathew Henry for only 4 runs. New batsman Kausal Parera walks in to bat at number 3.
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka live cricket score
Today at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, New Zealand will take on Sri Lanka. Black Caps captain Kane Williamson has won the toss and elected the bowl first, which means Sri Lankan openers Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne will start the action for Sri Lanka.